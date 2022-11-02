We know how important a brother is and below we will describe the reasons why we feel this strong feeling of affection towards this very important figure.

A brother he is certainly the most important figure and protagonist of the memories of our childhood. Over time we learn how much her presence means to us. We arrive at old age in the awareness of what she has represented in our life since the first years of our existence.

Anyone of us will be able to meditate on the fraternal figure and think of him as a real one hero, the one who defended us from school bullies or parental reproaches. He is the only one, besides them, who will be able to share the best memories with us.

A brother is our eldest admirer and the most faithful ally, whatever decision we make will always be on our side. He will be the only one always present even in the circumstances in which life takes us away. He will always be there and thought of him the same way.

A brother will be able to keep all of ours safe secrets and the only one who can reserve an important place for us in his thoughts. A brother, or a sister alike, knows us so well that he could choose the right partner for us himself. If he believes that a person is not up to us, it is because he knows us perfectly. In fact, we will realize that he will almost always be right.

A brother or a sister will be the only ones who will be able to leave ours defects without even noticing. He will always look at us with different eyes and our faults will be virtues for him.

A brother will always want to be at our side in all, because he will always cheer for us. He will support us in every choice and will always be ready to extend his hand.

In short, when we think of a brother, anyone would think of the person more important than his life. What unites us from birth with him is a too strong bond made up of important experiences and memories. We will always team up with him for life along with the rest of the family.

