In recent years, Club Deportivo Guadalajara has had severe problems on offense, so they have hired several center forwards trying to find a goal scorer, unfortunately they have failed in their attempts, including their last goal scoring champion, Alan Pulido, He has already spoken out on the matter and has stated that he would like to wear the red and white colours again.
However, there are several reasons why this cannot be achieved. Firstly, although it is speculated that the board sought to repatriate him in this market, the player would not have been interested at this time. In addition to that, the footballer’s salary as well as the cost of his transfer would make his signing impossible and, if that were not enough, it must be remembered that his departure did not leave his relationship with Amaury Vergara
“Whenever I go to Guadalajara, people welcome me in a very nice way and that is something I have kept in mind. I have my houses there, I have my things there and I think I left great friends there too and obviously they would like that.”
– Alan Pulido.
He also confirmed that fans have continued to show their affection for him every time he visits the ‘Pearl of the Tapatía’.
“Yes, of course. Obviously, there is always the possibility of returning to Mexico and the nice thing would be to be able to return to Chivas at some point and retire there. I have always said it, it is a team that has won all my heart, all my affection,” were his most recent statements in an interview about whether he would return to Chivas to FOX Sports.
