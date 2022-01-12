The relationship between Queen isabel II Y Lady di It is a mystery that may never be revealed.
Although it is true that Diana was considered the best candidate to marry Prince Charles, what they had initially assumed as a dream story did not turn out as expected.
According to the sources of the palaceWhen things began to go wrong between Diana and Carlos, Isabel gave all her support to the princess so that they could move forward with their marriage.
For those times, Diana began to appear unannounced by Buckingham Palace to speak with the monarch.
(You may be interested: They will give millionaire compensation to the nanny of princes William and Harry).
“At first, the queen had a tolerant view of these unscheduled visits,” counted palace servants, adding: “In general, Diana was in a much better mood when she left than when she arrived.”
Princes’ Troubles: Charles and Diana
It is no secret to anyone that the prince Charles he cheated on Diana while they were still married.
In addition to this infidelity with Camila parker, current wife of Carlos, another of the problems in the relationship between the heir and his wife Diana was the bulimia of the young princess.
In the biography of Andrew Morton, the writer plays a conversation between Lady Di and the queen.
(Read on: Lady Di’s surgeon revealed the princess’s last hours.)
“The reason our marriage had gone downhill was because Prince Charles was having such a difficult time because of my bulimia.”, Is heard in the fragment.
However, according to the biography, Diana received the support of both the queen and Philip of Edinburgh who tried to help and understand her so that she would recover and move on.
In any case, Queen Elizabeth did not approve of certain behaviors of Diana as a member of the royal family.
These are the five attitudes that were not accepted by the queen
To monarch She did not like the kind of dealings the princess had with service personnel such as cooks, bodyguards, and butlers with whom she discussed private matters.
(Also read: The mystery of the house where Queen Elizabeth II was born).
Nor could he understand the psychological imbalances Diana who, at times, had exaggerated and desperate reactions to the indifference of her husband Prince Charles.
In addition, the queen could not forgive him that, in the 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, he confessed that he had a relationship with James hewitt, a former officer of the royal guard.
On the other hand, Elizabeth II felt like a betrayal on the part of Diana that she, in the same interview with the ‘BBC’, had said that Carlos was not fit to be King and that he did not believe that it would become.
Added to that, Isabel could not approve of Diana filtering the economic agreements to the press when he broke up.
More news
Harsh criticism of Queen Elizabeth II’s guard who trampled on a child
Armed intruder from Windsor Castle wanted to ‘assassinate the queen’
This is the salary of the workers of Queen Elizabeth II
Celebrities who would die in 2022, according to ‘The DeathList’
Pressure grows for Prince Andrew to lose his military posts
Trends THE WEATHER
With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)
.
#reasons #led #Queen #Elizabeth #tolerate #Lady
Leave a Reply