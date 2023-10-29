A tsunami of protesters flooded the main avenues of City of Panama shouting “no” to a mining contract that damages biodiversity and cedes extensive land to a Canadian company.

“We are patriots, not country sellers,” sang the Protestants who sought the repeal of the law contract between the State and the Panama Mining companysubsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Mineralsratified a week ago by President Laurentino Cortizo, giving way to an unprecedented scenario of social indignation in the country.

It has been a tense week in which many took to the streets with anger (in some cases with more than 50,000 people) to criticize, as a young activist, Camila Aybar Monteaguado, said, to avoid “a mining contract that was not consulted with the citizens, abusive and with which in just three days the Panamanian Government approved the destruction of 40 years of our country” .

It refers to a guarantee in which a company can have the largest copper mine in all of Central America in a country that is not mining, and in a location that is a protected area known as the Mesoamerican Biological Corridor, which contains the richest biodiversity of eight countries.

With the slogan ‘Panama is worth more without mining’, around 100 environmental organizations are pressing for the repeal of the agreement, which contemplates minimum annual income of 375 million dollars for the Panamanian State, ten times more than the previous agreement, from 1997.

For now, President Laurentino Cortizo announced the prohibition of new concessions, while saying he was open to talking about the issue, while Panama City experiences an atmosphere full of disappointment.

Ricardo Wong, president of the PRO-MAR Foundation and the Panamanian Committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, said that “most of the articles (of the contract) go against the Panamanian State.”

Panama is very sensitive to anything that involves the transfer of territory, after living for almost a century with the United States after the construction of the canal, which that country administered and controlled until 2000.

EFE