Undoubtedly, Winning the Spanish League makes you much more attractive to those who watch you from the outside. It happens to footballers, whose price rises, and also to the clubs themselves. And the Athletic, current champion, is a interesting entity for investors, as has been seen in recent years and, more recently, in this recently approved capital increase. Ares Management is an American investor who enters the club through Atlético HoldCo, the largest shareholder company. As before did Quantum Pacific, the israeli group Idan Ofer, which also bought the group’s stake Wanda.

Atlético is attractive and it is a reality that is based on its sustained growth both at the sporting level and at the social level. As a consequence of these two points, it also grows in the economic. The rojiblanco team, beyond the league title, is a regular in the Champions League. Since 2013-14 it is fixed and the next one will be the ninth participation in a row. And the only year in which he did very badly, 17-18, he straightened it out by getting the Europa League and then the European Super Cup against Madrid.

The Champions gives international prestige and gives money, a lot of money. Playing the most important competition on the continent is what allows Simeone to have stars in the team. Has had Falcao, Diego Costa, Griezmann, Godín, Morata, Arda, Rodrigo … Footballers with cache, international, some very active in social networks. All this affects the image of Atlético, which now enjoys with the Suárez, Oblak, Koke, Llorente …

This sustained growth means that, for example, in the Eurocup there are seven red-and-white footballers: Koke, Llorente, Trippier, Carrasco, Lemar, João Félix and Vrsaljko. And in the Copa América they are Lodi, Felipe, Correa, Suárez, Giménez and Torreira, that ends its assignment. Y Hector Herrera, with Mexico in the Gold Cup. The Atlético brand expands around the world through the quality of its players.

El Metropolitano, Simeone, the Atleti brand …

Atlético’s performance and having met the goals set year after year helps, as does having a new stadium. The Metropolitan Wanda it is a modern venue, which begins to write its own history and live its great nights. It is more than a soccer field and still has room to be exploited commercially.

His home, his players, Simeone, the fans … are points in favor of an entity that is committed to continuing to grow and expand. Therefore, the new partner explained his arrival: “Ares celebrates making this strategic investment in Atlético de Madrid given the value of your international brand, the loyalty of your fans and your resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world begins to reopen and with the support of flexible Ares capital, we believe Atlético de Madrid is well positioned to capitalize on growing content demand and expansion opportunities. “ And Gil Marín values ​​the arrival of Ares Managemente Corporation very positively: “The incorporation of a new strategic investor who is a world reference in numerous economic sectors greatly strengthens the club’s project. “