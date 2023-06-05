The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled this Monday that the reform of the judicial system implemented in Poland in 2019, focused on disciplinary proceedings against judges, violates current legislation in the European Union (EU).

(Furthermore: Ukraine confirms ‘offensive actions’ and claims ‘successes’ near Bakhmut)

According to the CJEU, the highest court of the justice system in the EU, the Polish reform is incompatible with current legislation because the independence and impartiality of judges are not guaranteedand thus agreed with the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.

(You can read: Aleksandr Lukashenko: what is known about the state of health of the President of Belarus)

The reform implemented in Poland adopts a Disciplinary Chamber, which in the Commission’s view could be used to put pressure on judges. For the CJEU, this Disciplinary Chamber “does not satisfy the requirements of independence and impartiality”.

Upon learning of this CJEU ruling, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, pointed out that “It is an important day for the restoration of an independent justice in Poland”. Faced with this ruling, he added, “legislation on the judicial system will have to be adapted. I urge the Polish authorities to fully comply with this ruling.”

(We recommend: Why would drone strikes in Russia turn the tide of the war in Ukraine?)

This ruling may introduce great chaos in the Polish judiciary because it allows, among other things, judges to challenge the status of other judges.

In 2021, the European Commission received judicial authorization to apply a fine of one million euros per day until the activity of the controversial Disciplinary Chamber ceases.

Warsaw accumulated up to today 555.5 million euros in fines for not applying a precautionary stoppage of the activity of this chamber of the Supreme Court, which initially allowed judges to be subject to disciplinary investigations, procedures and sanctions based on the content of their decisions. legal proceedings, including the exercise of your right to refer questions for a preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The Polish deputy minister of Justice, Sebastian Kaleta, described the sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) as a “farce”, in the first reaction of a member of the Government of Warsaw after learning of the ruling.

(Also: The rare mutation by which a woman does not feel pain and processes emotions faster)

In a message posted on their social networks immediately after the CJEU’s decision was made public, Kaleta attacks the Court of Luxembourg for “believing that it can question the Polish judicial system”.

“This ruling may introduce great chaos in the Polish judiciary because it allows, among other things, for some judges to challenge the status of other judges,” wrote the deputy minister, who added that “in the Treaties of the European Union (EU) there is no competence is granted to evaluate the judicial organization of States”.

From the point of view of the European Commission, later endorsed by the community court, the Polish reform undermines the independence of judges and does not provide the necessary guarantees to protect them from political control.

The Luxembourg-based community court reaffirms that Member States must comply with the obligations derived from Union law and “are obliged to ensure that they avoid any regression, in terms of the value of the rule of law, of their legislation on judicial organization”without being able to hide behind “internal provisions or jurisprudence, including those of constitutional rank.”

In this sense, the controversial Polish disciplinary chamber “does not satisfy the requirement of independence and impartiality”, the Court abounds, which indicates that the work of judges can be affected by the ability of this chamber to open criminal proceedings against them or order his arrest.

“The measures adopted by the Polish legislator are incompatible with the guarantees of access to an independent, impartial court previously established by law,” says the CJEU, which criticizes the “monopolistic control” that a single body would have to verify compliance with effective legal protection.

It also declares contrary to European law the part of the legislation that obliges judges to present a declaration in which they indicate their belonging to an association, non-profit foundation or political party, which violates the fundamental rights of those magistrates to protection of personal data and respect for private life.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE