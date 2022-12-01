In educational centers all kinds of health emergencies can occur that require urgent help from people who know how to act. In many cases there is no school nurse or health personnel in each of the centers who can attend in these cases that require immediacy, so teacher training can be key. This is confirmed by the doctor behind the Twitter profile @RCPdesdemicole, who has created a thread with eight reasons why she considers it essential for teachers to learn first aid.

He knows that this is a controversial issue, since there are those who believe that it is not his competence: “I know that the issue of teachers learning first aid and basic life support in case a student suffers an emergency is controversial.” In addition, behind this responsibility is “the fear of having to do something for which they do not feel qualified, of complaints, of errors…”. Despite everything, the doctor does not hesitate to argue her opinion on eight grounds:

I know that the issue of teachers learning first aid and basic life support in case a student experiences an emergency is controversial. But I am going to give at least 8 reasons why I think it is essential that they do so. Even if they think that they are not their competences. CPR from my school (@RCPdesdemicole) November 26, 2022

1. If there are no health personnel, the teachers will be responsible for that student, for recognizing the emergency and for acting. “This is how we parents understand it,” she says.

2. In the best of cases, there will be only one nurse for the entire center “and in vital emergencies you have to act in the first minute.”

3. Emergencies should be carried out between at least two people, especially in a cardiac arrest: «One person can be the school nurse. The second…”.

4. Teachers may feel anxious thinking that if they had known how to act the consequences would not have been so bad: “Training makes the ‘what ifs’ go away.”

5. When teachers do not know how to act if a student suffers a crisis, “they spend the school year on the brink of a heart attack.”

6. If teachers know how to deal with an emergency, going back to class is easier and they don’t panic that something similar happens again.

7. Teachers are role models for their students in everything and can “instill the importance of this knowledge in students.”

8. Teacher training is not limited to the classroom, as an emergency can occur anywhere. Knowing first aid can be beneficial “for everyone.”

He also insists that training is the basis for more appropriate care. Blockages can arise and it can go wrong, but in this way teachers can help, follow the instructions of 112, give more security to families and try to save children effectively. “Don’t miss the opportunity to train in basic life support,” she insists.