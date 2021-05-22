Alberto Fernández sent a letter to Guillermo Lasso to explain why won’t you travel to Ecuador to accompany him in his inauguration as president, which will be next Monday.

In that ceremony King Felipe VI, of Spain, and eight other leaders promised to be present like Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil; Luis Lacalle Pou, from Uruguay, Sebastián Piñera, from Chile, and Iván Duque from Colombia. Paraguayan Mario Abdo Benítez also said that if he could travel, he would, but it will be another great absentee the Bolivian Luis Arce.

The Argentine president argued that the seriousness of the health situation in Argentina is not given, according to the letter he sent to the banker and in which he thanked him for the invitation to the ceremony.. “Unfortunately the situation generated by the COVID 19 pandemic prevents me from being present”, Held. And he reported that he instructed Foreign Minister Felipe Solá to represent him, to travel with his team to Quito.

The letter that Alberto Fernández sent to Guillermo Lasso to explain why he did not travel to Ecuador upon the banker’s inauguration as president

Alberto Fernández said that he asked Solá to convey to Lasso “the fraternal greetings of the Government and the Argentine people.” Fernández, together with Vice President Cristina Kirchner and his son Máximo Kirchner, they supported to Rafael Correa’s candidate, Andrés Arauz – whom they even received on a trip he made to Argentina last November. But he ultimately lost to the banker Lasso.

By the way, Alberto had a very bad relationship with Lenin Moreno, whom he considers a traitor of Correa, and with whom he starred in important verbal clashes.

Now the President seeks a good relationship with Lasso, to whom he had already sent his congratulations.

“I believe that it will be one of the most important days of your life for you and I would very much have liked to have been able to accompany you on the occasion,” Alberto F. told him in the letter. “The Ecuadorian people have chosen him to lead the destinies of their country,” he wrote and offered to work together.

Then Alberto Fernández said to Guillermo Lasso: “I am one of those who believe that these ceremonies in which democratic governments initiate their mandates should be appreciated and celebrated by all Latin Americans as examples of the strengthening of the full validity of the rule of law that we have pursued in our region for so many years. “

By not going to Ecuador, neither will he be able to see Bolsonaro or Lacalle Pou, with whom Alberto Fernández does not have a good time. He never met with the Brazilian, and with the Uruguayan, he maintained a strong crossing as a result of the differences that they maintain about the future of Mercosur.

