In its scale, the armed conflict on the Chinese Eastern Railway (CER) in 1929 between the Soviet Union and China was similar to a real war with the use of all types of weapons, the involvement of large military forces and actions on a huge territory. Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Ural Federal University Sergei Smirnov told about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

A springboard for world revolution

The scientist explained that the main role in the escalation of armed confrontation between the two countries in Manchuria in the late 1920s was played by the results of the national revolution in China in 1925-1927. In the plans of the then Soviet government and the leadership of the Comintern, China was assigned an exclusive role as the main springboard for the development of the world revolution in Asia.

During the national revolution in China 1925-1927 Frame: 365 Days TV / YouTube

At the end of 1925, the Soviet side became one of the initiators of General Guo Songling’s uprising against Marshal Zhang ZuolinZhang Xueliang’s father, but the rebellion failed. Soon Chiang Kai-shek and part of the party that supported him Kuomintang broke off relations with the Chinese communists and declared them their main enemies.

The leadership of the Comintern, which sought to orchestrate the Chinese revolution, played a huge role in ensuring that this break took place. Sergey SmirnovDoctor of Historical Sciences

As Smirnov emphasized, at the same time, no one in Moscow cancelled the line on revolutionizing China, and the Soviet side continued to support the Chinese communists. Therefore, for Chiang Kai-shek and for Zhang Xueliangwhich became his ally at the end of 1928, it was important to at least break off these contacts, and at most to oust the USSR from Manchuria.

In early 1928, the Kuomintang decided to abolish unequal treaties with foreign countries. Although this was never fully accomplished, the 1924 Sino-Soviet Treaty on Joint Management of the Chinese Eastern Railway was declared by Chiang Kai-shek’s regime to be just that.

“They feared the growing influence of the Americans”

Answering a question from Lenta.ru, the historian added that the factor of the large Russian diaspora in Manchuria played a serious role in the development of the situation. According to him, the Russian colony in Manchuria in the late 1920s numbered 120-130 thousand people.

More than 60 percent of it consisted of emigrants and Chinese subjects (no more than five percent of the total number of Russians in Manchuria), the rest were Soviet citizens. During the acute phase of the conflict, all these people behaved differently: some, on orders from Moscow, deliberately sabotaged the work of the CER or quit, others, on the contrary, took up vacant jobs or even refused Soviet passports.

The conflict intensified the activities of radical emigration groups, who, at their own risk, organized forays of White partisan detachments into Soviet territory, but very unsuccessfully. Sergey SmirnovDoctor of Historical Sciences

At the same time, large emigrant organizations (for example, “Nikolaevskie”Far Eastern Association of Russian Emigration and ROVS) declared their non-participation in the conflict and tried to adhere to this. But sources of personal origin from both the “red” and “white” camps of the Russian environment in Manchuria show that the mass sentiment there was on the side of the Red Army, since both of them did not like the Chinese very much.

However, the main reason for the transition of the conflict on the CER to the armed confrontation phase, according to the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”, was the position of the Soviet leadership. For the Soviet side, the solution of the conflict by armed means was more advantageous, since it postponed the issue of the Chinese buying out the CER with foreign loans, and in Moscow they feared the strengthening of the influence of the Americans on the CER.

Joseph Stalin Photo: Ivan Shagin / RIA Novosti

A forceful solution to the conflict would have allowed the Soviet government, as follows from the documents, “to completely expose and undermine the authority of the Chiang Kai-shek government as a government of lackeys of imperialism,” which Stalin particularly insisted on. “In this, the Soviet side had the tacit support of the then Japanese administration “in Manchuria,” Smirnov added.

