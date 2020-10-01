The United States refrained from sanctions against Belarus, together with Canada and the UK, in the hope of imposing restrictions on Minsk in coordination with the European Union. This is reported on September 30 Reuters…

The interlocutors of the agency said that Washington did not join the sanctions, as it hopes that this week all the differences of the EU members on Belarus will be resolved. It is noted that the US package of measures against Minsk is ready, but it is not known when it will be announced.

On the eve of London and Ottawa imposed sanctions against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and a number of other high-ranking officials of the country. All persons involved in the sanctions list are prohibited from entering the countries, their assets in the British jurisdiction will be frozen.

At the same time, earlier British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that the kingdom was preparing restrictions on Belarus together with Canada and the United States.

The countries decided to unite after the heads of the foreign ministries of the EU countries failed to agree on the list of Belarusian officials against whom the union plans to impose sanctions for falsifying elections, the use of violence and human rights violations. This decision was blocked by Cyprus, demanding to impose restrictions on Turkey because of its actions in the Mediterranean.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the US were considered illegitimate President Lukashenko.