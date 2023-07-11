USA it is no longer actively monitoring illicit coca crops in Colombia. This was confirmed to this newspaper by various sources from the administration of Joe Biden both in the White House Like the State Department.
According to the sources, the program that allowed them to measure the extension of coca plantations in the country was suspended for months.
In fact, this year and for the first time in decades, the long-awaited annual report presenting the monitoring results will no longer be published. This report included the estimated size of the coca crops present in the country during the previous year and their estimated production of the alkaloid within the territory.
In other words, The US does not have information on illicit crops during the year 2022 and is not currently monitoring it.
The program was based on satellite images that detected the presence of coca in the country and superimposed on previous images to contrast its increase or decrease.
The latest report available is the one corresponding to the year 2021, when 234,000 cultivated hectares were detected, the second highest number in history, and 972 metric tons of potential production.
The report used to be published in the month of June and always generated great expectations as it was considered the yardstick to measure the situation of illicit crops in the country.
Although the UN implements, together with the Colombian government, another similar model that includes verification on the ground, the American had more “weight” since Washington donates the largest amount of resources to the fight against drug trafficking in the country, so the figure was used as a guideline to design policies and evaluate results.
In fact, in the US Congress, where the annual funding for the country is approved, the UN data was generally ignored and only the statistics produced by the administration were considered.
Although several agencies participated in the program, the production of the satellite images corresponded to the CIA.
This number used to be so important that the previous administration led by Republican Donald Trump was on the verge of decertifying Colombia in the fight against drugs – which carries sanctions – using the growth of crops measured by the CIA as an argument.
Fentanyl, a priority
According to the sources, the United States decided to suspend the program for various reasons. First, because he considered that it was expensive and redundant since the UN system already exists. Furthermore, they point out the monitoring system used by the CIA became somewhat obsolete and drained the US of resources (the satellites).
At the same time, and this is not a reason Americans give in public, Washington has begun to pay more attention to the fight against the fentanyl trade, which costs the lives of more than 100,000 Americans annually, and coca production—even -which is still important- now worries them less.
Likewise, the White House is considering the new approach of the Gustavo Petro government, which has downplayed crop eradication and has paid more attention to drug interdiction. Petro has also been insisting that it is a mistake to measure Colombia’s performance in anti-narcotics, based primarily on the size of the drug crops.
According to the former US ambassador to Colombia and today a senior adviser to the Atlantic Council, Kevin Whitaker, the suspension of the program is a “big mistake”.
“It is a mistake to suspend this program. Its independence (since it is run by the intelligence community), its long duration and the consistency of its methodology made it a very credible starting point for understanding the size and direction of the coca problem in Colombia,” he told WEATHER Whitaker.
According to the former ambassador, while there is some logic to the argument that the study is now less important from a US perspective because fentanyl has become the biggest concern in terms of public health and safety, “a comprehensive approach cannot fail to take into account far more serious health, safety and governance concerns than increased coca production bring to our ally Colombia”.
“More coke always brings more violence, more instability and more dirty money. Having highly credible data produced in the United States helps ensure that we can understand the problem and better assist Colombia in addressing it,” Whitaker added.
According to the sources, the United States is working on a new system to assess coca production in Colombia. It is not clear, however, whether this will include a satellite component.
What is true is that Washington will not provide a measurement for 2022 this year and probably will not provide figures for 2023 either..
A news that will undoubtedly generate controversy. More so when, recently, the chairman of the US Congress’s subcommittee on Appropriations for foreign operations, Mario Díaz-Balart, put aid for Colombia in the freezer, citing, among other things, the poor performance of the fight against drugs and the increase in illicit crops.
And although the suspension of the program has nothing to do with the Petro government, the absence of a meter that they consider reliable to evaluate the results could generate even more tensions.
SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
EL TIEMPO correspondent
Washington
On twitter @sergom68
