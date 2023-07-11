USA it is no longer actively monitoring illicit coca crops in Colombia. This was confirmed to this newspaper by various sources from the administration of Joe Biden both in the White House Like the State Department.

According to the sources, the program that allowed them to measure the extension of coca plantations in the country was suspended for months.

In fact, this year and for the first time in decades, the long-awaited annual report presenting the monitoring results will no longer be published. This report included the estimated size of the coca crops present in the country during the previous year and their estimated production of the alkaloid within the territory.

In other words, The US does not have information on illicit crops during the year 2022 and is not currently monitoring it.

The program was based on satellite images that detected the presence of coca in the country and superimposed on previous images to contrast its increase or decrease.

In the last available report, the one corresponding to the year 2021, 234,000 cultivated hectares were detected, Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

The latest report available is the one corresponding to the year 2021, when 234,000 cultivated hectares were detected, the second highest number in history, and 972 metric tons of potential production.

The report used to be published in the month of June and always generated great expectations as it was considered the yardstick to measure the situation of illicit crops in the country.

Although the UN implements, together with the Colombian government, another similar model that includes verification on the ground, the American had more “weight” since Washington donates the largest amount of resources to the fight against drug trafficking in the country, so the figure was used as a guideline to design policies and evaluate results.

In fact, in the US Congress, where the annual funding for the country is approved, the UN data was generally ignored and only the statistics produced by the administration were considered.

Although several agencies participated in the program, the production of the satellite images corresponded to the CIA.

This number used to be so important that the previous administration led by Republican Donald Trump was on the verge of decertifying Colombia in the fight against drugs – which carries sanctions – using the growth of crops measured by the CIA as an argument.