The administration of President Joe Biden explained this Friday the reasons that led it to grant a Family Reunification Program (FRP) that benefits Colombian relatives of citizens or legal residents of this country.

According to the United States, The decision is part of a multifaceted migration strategy that seeks to address the root causes of irregular migration, managing migration throughout the region in collaboration with other nations, restoring and improving the United States asylum system and the process for migrants at the border to access this system, and creating and expanding legal pathways for migrants to enter the United States and seek protection in a safe and orderly manner.

The case of the FRP for Colombians, like Salvadorans and Guatemalans, would fit into this last component, according to the justification document that was filed in the Federal Register.

Family members of Americans or legal residents face uncertainty and even security risks as they wait in Colombia for visas to emigrate to become available.

“A critical component of this migration framework is the creation and expansion of legal pathways through which migrants can reach the United States, as a means to reduce irregular migration flows.”says the text, which then cites other examples of this type, such as the programs that opened the doors to certain citizens of Ukraine, Venezuela and Nicaragua, as well as other existing FRPs for Haitians and Cubans.

The Biden administration further alleges that it is part of its commitment to countries like Colombia that have helped hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in the country by offering them legal status. Something that, she says, promotes the national security interests of the United States.

The conditional release of non-citizens sheltered under this program will ensure cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations.

“The parole of non-citizens sheltered under this program will ensure cooperation and strengthen bilateral relationships with regional partners in furtherance of the national interests of the United States. This process is not only responsive to the requests and interests of major partners—and necessary to address immigration challenges that require coordination between two or more governments—but is fully aligned with the foreign policy objectives of this Administration,” the document says.

In addition, The administration says that promoting family reunification prevents these Colombians from taking illegal and dangerous immigration routes and expedites their integration into American society..

It also maintains that relatives of Americans or legal residents face uncertainty and even security risks while they wait in Colombia for visas to emigrate to become available.

He also maintains that the measure will help reduce the number of Colombians who are arriving daily at the border and that in the last year has reached record levels. Something positive, says the United States, because the administration currently has limited resources to handle the immigration crisis at the points of entry.

In passing, since there is a new legal way to emigrate to the United States, it would attack the “coyote” networks that exploit migrants by charging exorbitant fees and subjecting them to dangerous routes that often end in death.

For the administration, the FRP also promises economic benefits for both countries. Since the “reunified” Colombian will obtain a legal work permit, he will be able to access better jobs than an illegal and contribute to the US economy with his work and the payment of taxes. Likewise, since the salary he could earn is higher, this would allow him to send resources to other family members in the country through remittances.

