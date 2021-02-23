Andriy Zolotarev, a political scientist and director of the Third Sector analytical center, speculated about the reasons for the sharp change in the course of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His column was published in the online edition Glavred.

According to the expert, Zelensky imposed sanctions against the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, TV presenter Oksana Marchenko, out of fears that a “tariff Maidan” will occur in the spring, due to which the politician will lose his status. In addition, Zolotarev believes that the head of state is worried about the fall in his rating.

As a third reason, the article names “certain guarantees from the West.” “For the West, or rather for the United States, such a development of events is beneficial, because it is part of the pressure on Russia. Washington saw that Russia had perfectly adapted to the sanctions, and Europe was thinking about easing the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, so it decided to cheer everyone up by returning the situation to the state of 2014-2015, when there was a consensus in the West regarding Russia, ”Zolotarev wrote. He added that Zelenskiy is a determined and authoritarian politician.

The introduction of sanctions against Medvedchuk became known on February 19. Then restrictive measures were introduced against eight people, five of them are citizens of Russia, as well as 19 legal entities.