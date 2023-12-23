The reasons for the sentence have arrived Alberto Scagni. The man, accused of the crime of his sister Alice Scagni, was sentenced to 24 years and 6 months in prison.

A few hours ago, the reasons which led the Court of Assizes of Genoa to the sentence. The crime dates back to May last year. Alberto had shown several times threatening behaviors towards the family. He demanded money and often exhibited violent behavior. The mother and father had reported the situation, also that same evening, with a call to the police. They turned to the mental health center, unable to get an appointment in a short time. It's what Alberto Scagni's mother and father and sister Alice have reported after the crime.

That evening Alberto called his father, threatened him and asked him where his sister was. Then, he went to Alice's house and ended her life with several stab woundsleaving his brother-in-law without a wife and his little nephew without a mother.

The reasons for the conviction of Alberto Scagni

A document of 130 pagesin which all the reasons for the sentence decided against Alberto Scagni are explained.

It would have been difficult for anyone to predict, before 1pm on May 1, 2022, that Alberto would be able to concretely plan and carry out such an atrocious murder as the one committed against his sister. In the last decade, the family members have attributed each other the responsibility of charging the police authorities with the misdeeds attributable to their relative from time to time without, however, ever overcoming the understandable resistance due to the enormous difficulty of finally taking note of his psychological instability. .

For the Court, Alberto Scagni's gesture was a way for him to demonstrate his narcissism and punishment for the mother and fatherwho refused to give him money.

A great action to punish his parents for not bending to his will.

For the judge, the Scagni family would be move too late.