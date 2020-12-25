The Russian authorities have named several reasons for the rise in food prices. According to the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, this happened against the backdrop of a decline in harvest, a fall in the ruble exchange rate and an increase in world food prices. The minister’s words are quoted TASS…

“In the fourth quarter, the challenge was the acceleration of inflation, the rise in prices for a number of food products. The main reasons are a decrease in yields for a number of crops, a weakening of the ruble and a tangible rise in world food prices, ”he said.

Reshetnikov recalled the agreement that the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture signed with retail chains and manufacturers to curb price increases. The official added that price regulation can be applied “only very selectively” and only if other economic measures do not work.

Earlier in December, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko criticized Russia’s tight food price regulation, warning that such a policy could lead to shortages. Not long before this, the State Duma adopted a bill that gives the government the authority to regulate prices for socially important products.

Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin criticized the government for unjustified increases in prices for basic foodstuffs such as sugar and sunflower oil. After that, the ministries began to negotiate with sellers and manufacturers to freeze prices for three months. Retailers have already started to cut prices.