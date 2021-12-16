Russian landlords are often unwilling to rent out apartments to migrants, as they fear additional problems. This is the reason and the difficulties faced by property owners, named member of the Russian guild of realtors Konstantin Barsukov in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to the expert, the owners do not want to humiliate or discriminate against foreigners, but worry about their property and hope to receive it in full safety after the expiration of the lease term. The owners are encouraged to rent to “exclusively Slavs” by the behavior of migrants – some of them live not one or two, but 15 people in one apartment, which quickly wear out repairs and equipment, and may also have questions from neighbors.

According to Barsukov, stricter legislation can solve the problem of xenophobia in the rental market. “As soon as the legislator provides good protection for the landlord, not within the framework of a legal process that can last six months, but just a good one, I think the situation will change,” the expert explained. The realtor noted that in the current conditions homeowners feel insecure and therefore initially choose candidates who will not destroy the apartment and move out of it without problems.

Earlier, experts advised migrants to offer landlords above-market payment in order to easily rent an apartment in Moscow. According to realtors, for the sake of additional money, the owners can abandon many prejudices and soften the requirements for the candidate. Experts gave similar advice to families with small children and pets.