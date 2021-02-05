After 11 months spent by the famous rapper and YouTuber, especially among teenagers (ARA), known as “The Diller,” in Dubai, it was decided to release him after the Dubai Criminal Court calculated the period of detention from the sentence that it imposed on him, which is Six months, followed by deportation on the charge of abuse, while acquitting him of other charges, most notably the cultivation of the cannabis plant from which the cannabis drug is extracted in a technical way, and the finding of three plants inside his apartment, as well as acquitting him of the charge of facilitating the use of a minor girl (YouTube), also famous and influential on networks Social communication, in turn, was referred to the juvenile court.

In light of the various charges brought against the young Youtuber, who is not yet twenty years old, and is followed by millions of Gulf youth, which carry a sentence of ten years in prison, Emirates Today obtained the defense warrant for the young accused.

According to the testimony of a witness from the Dubai Police in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, reliable information received by the Dubai Police about the suspect consuming narcotic substances and possessing a quantity of them inside his residence in a well-known tower in the Business Bay area in Dubai.

After legalizing all the procedures, Dubai police arrested the accused, accompanied by another young man and two girls, and searching his apartment, under the table, a roll of paper containing tobacco mixed with hashish was found, a plastic box containing a bag of another quantity, and a third bag in the refrigerator, but the surprise was to find a device A photovoltaic used to grow the hemp plant from which the cannabis is extracted, and three hemp seedlings planted by the accused inside his residence.

For his part, the defendant’s defense attorney, lawyer Muhammad al-Najjar, pushed for the revocation of the search warrant for relying on what he described as non-serious investigations. He also argued that the pillars of cultivation and possession were absent, based on the lack of knowledge of the accused of what seeds he planted in his apartment, as another accused brought them to him, and asked him to keep them for his benefit, and he planted them in order to know what they are only out of curiosity and curiosity, and left them over a period of three months Without care or interest in light of his frequent travel.

He indicated that the accused does not physically or financially control the apartment in which he was caught in light of his continuous travel and not staying in one place for a long period, confirming in the fifth defense that the elements of the crime of facilitating the abuse of a female psychotropic substance are absent, as a number of the accused were arrested together in the same place without For one of them to contribute to facilitating the abuse of the other, and the female who was arrested admitted that she loved the accused and came from her country to meet him, and allowed herself to use in the company of a group of his friends of her own free will without anyone having authority over her.

After reviewing the case, the Dubai Criminal Court acquitted the young accused of all charges, except for the accusation of abuse, and ruled that he was imprisoned for six months, and he spent more than that in detention, so it was decided to release him.

