The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs listed several reasons why foreigners may be denied Russian citizenship. It is reported by TASS with reference to the department.

“The statements are rejected, submitted by persons who advocate forcible change of the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation or by other actions pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation,” the Interior Ministry said, adding that they also refuse to participants in armed conflicts and those who acted against the Russian military and peacekeepers.

In addition, the reason for rejecting the application may be the organization or preparation of an extremist or terrorist act, as well as previous deportation or expulsion from Russia and the inclusion of a citizen in the list of undesirable in the country.

They also refuse to those who substitute documents or lie when submitting an application, as well as those who served in the army or other security service of a foreign state. The reason for the rejection of the application may be the criminal prosecution of the citizen.

Earlier, the department disclosed the reasons for the deprivation of Russian citizenship. So, foreigners can lose Russian citizenship if at the stage of obtaining it they submitted false information about themselves. In this case, the fact of forgery is established in court.