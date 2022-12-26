Many parts of the world are seeing a rise in respiratory diseases among children. But what are the symptoms and what are the danger signs that require parents to seek medical advice when any of them appear. Episode #89 of Science in Five, presented by Vismita Gupta-Smith and broadcast by WHO through its official platforms, hosted Dr. Respiratory diseases in children, especially those under ten years of age.

Dr. Weir explained that there is a normal season for influenza infection and coincides with the fall and winter months in particular, but there is an unusual increase in cases this year in many countries, including European countries including France, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom in addition to the United States, and the reasons are attributed to Infection with common respiratory viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, adenoviruses and coronaviruses, including COVID-19.

Dr. Weir added that there are also increasing cases of pharyngitis and skin infection, which are caused by bacteria called group A cryptococcal infection, explaining that the majority of cases are due to a return to relative normal life activities after easing the restrictions of the Corona pandemic and thus exposure to viruses and bacteria again.

Dr. Weir points out that perhaps some children have not had previous infections so they lack built-in immunity, or perhaps some of these viruses have changed a bit and seem to spread faster, or perhaps some children have multiple infections so they have more illnesses than usual. . Thus, it is necessary to try to find out which of the aforementioned reasons are causing the cases.

Common symptoms

Dr. Weir says children usually have cold or flu symptoms, with a runny nose or nasal congestion, sneezing, mild sore throat or throat irritation, and coughing, which may be accompanied by a high body temperature, a change in appetite, and an unwillingness to eat or drink. . In most cases, parents and caregivers can deal with these symptoms. But it can, in some cases, be associated with group A streptococcal infection. In this case, children will have a sore throat, headache, muscle aches, and fever, along with a mild red rash called scarlet fever.

Danger signs

Dr. Ware warned of exacerbation of the symptoms, which must then seek medical attention, explaining that they include a child breathing very quickly or having difficulty breathing with sucking in the upper part of the abdomen, which is called drawing the chest, or when the color of the lips or skin turns blue. , or when the child suffers from a high temperature or vomiting continuously, with the inability to eat or drink, and in the case of infants, the lack of ability to breastfeed. And in the case of group A streptococcal infection, they suffer from pain in the skin and bones, a condition that also requires going to the hospital immediately.

Precautionary measures

Dr. Weir advised that there are three actions parents can take to protect their children. First, maintain good hygiene levels, by covering the mouth with a protective mask and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, with coughing or sneezing into the elbow or elbow of the hand. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly using soap and water or hand sanitizer. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. The second issue is keeping up with children’s vaccinations, including the influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations, indicating that the procedures are related to infants, stressing the importance of breastfeeding because breast milk protects young children from these viruses.