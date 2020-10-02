The World Health Organization conducted a official statement after reaching the one million death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in which he pointed out that, despite being “a difficult time for the world”, there are “glimpses of hope that encourage us now and in the near future” and he indicated that “it is never too late to turn the situation around”, EFE reports.

Last Tuesday, the WHO saw its global registry of victims of COVID-19 surpass the figure of one million and its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made a statement to regret this “Atrocious figure” and “chilling”, although he also stated that “we can overcome this challenge.”

Adhanom indicated that “No matter what epidemic phase a country is in, it is never too late to turn the situation around” and highlighted that there has been a unprecedented mobilization in science to develop tests, therapies and vaccines against the disease, despite the fact that the only finding is that corticosteroids are very useful in the most severe cases.

The Ethiopian spoke of the duty not to “never lose sight of each of the individual lives that the figure contains” and stressed how the possibility of infection “has kept families away from the bed of these patients and, frequently, has not been possible to mourn or celebrate the lives of these people, “and added: “How to say goodbye without being able to take them by the hand, or give them a tender kiss, a warm hug, without being able to whisper one last” I love you “?”

While the development of a vaccine continues, which for the director of the WHO “must be available and affordable for all people”, he indicated that we must “do what is in our hands”: physical distance, use of masks and hand hygiene.