For most, the transformation that Peru has experienced since 2016 is difficult to understand. Politically, we have had seven presidents in seven years, and our economy has taken a 180-degree turn, going from rapid growth to recession in the first half of 2023. Identifying the foundations of this change is a challenging task.

Alejandro Toledo, president of Peru from 2001 to 2006. Currently facing trial, with deprivation of liberty, for allegedly receiving bribes from Odebrecht. Photo: Saúl Martínez / EFE

There is one particular group that stands out as the main culprit. Since 2001, the corruption of construction companies exposed almost all former presidents since Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), and distorted our political system and parties, which became instruments to extract rents from the State. This plunged Peru into crony capitalism.

In addition to this, the dysfunctional political system further aggravated the decanting problem. The electoral districts are too large, breaking the link between representatives and the population. On the other hand, our unicameral system lacks an upper house to oversee decisions made by the lower house, and a mixed parliamentary and presidential system generates conflicts between Congress and the executive.

Peru approved new legislation in 2019 introducing open primaries within political parties and limits on campaign contributions. The first reform will come into force in the 2026 general elections, while the last one has been in force since 2021. However, the initiative to prohibit the nomination of people who face criminal investigations or have a previous conviction to aspire to public office has been difficult to implement, and many corrupt politicians have ended up in Congress or other elected positions.

Added to this is the feeling that something deeper is wrong in Peru’s economy and society. The country has been very successful, since the 1990s, in stabilizing the economy and laying the foundation for solid growth. The evidence is found in rapid growth since 2002, averaging 4.5% per capita, until 2016. It has also succeeded with poverty reduction programs, removing more than a third of the population from this situation.

The social challenge

However, this economic development was uneven. According to World Bank studies, Most of the people who escaped poverty joined the “vulnerable” segment and were unable to access permanent jobs.. Of the 17 million-strong workforce in Peru, only 4.5 million are formal workers with full access to social protection. Finally, there is a significant equity gap between Lima, the capital, and the rest of the country, creating two worlds: we could call them the modern state and the informal state, respectively.

The sustainability of an economic model like Peru’s depends on high-quality education, a social safety net and anti-poverty programs to ensure that economic growth also benefits disadvantaged groups. But efforts to ensure this have failed. As politics became a world of confrontation between the two parts of Peruvian society, Governments since Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-18) became involved in economic populism, granting new benefits primarily to middle-income groups and undermining the growth drivers that had underpinned rapid economic expansion in the 2000s.

With most of the population living in this informal state, our representatives came from this world, and the country, During Pedro Castillo’s government, it threatened to become a failed state: Peru almost became the new Venezuela.

Meanwhile, there was little focus on structural reforms that could increase productivity growth. The result was a sharp decline in the country’s potential growth rate (2.6%), while the rate at which the economy could grow if it used its factors of production at full capacity is more than 5%, which It’s the one from the early 2000s. With the slowdown of the economy, informality increased as the differences between Lima and the provinces widened, small and medium-sized businesses suffered and demands for government support increased. Corruption investigations brought the state to a standstill, and more and more government resources were allocated to current expenses.

Legitimacy

Dina Boluarte, president of Peru.

Appointed president after Castillo’s ouster following his coup attempt in December, Dina Boluarte inherited a complicated political and economic system, but she has also made essential mistakes, such as not appointing an independent commission to investigate the deaths during the protests that followed Castillo’s dismissal. His biggest failures are losing this opportunity to gain legitimacy and lacking connection with the population. In doing so, she has left herself exposed to pressure from Congress and other groups. Meanwhile, she appears more concerned about ensuring she remains in government until July 2026 (when new general elections will be held) than about pressing issues such as the economic slowdown and faltering security.

However, The economy has maintained three positive long-term anchors. The independence of the central bank has become an anchor for monetary stability. The commitment to fiscal discipline has been respected by most governments regardless of ideology, including Castillo’s left-wing government. Finally, a vibrant private sector has remained intact. This commitment to market discipline is shared even by small producers who see their prosperity by linking to global supply chains. Peru’s multiple free trade agreements have helped it connect with the rest of the world. The new port of Chancay, in the north of Lima, connecting Peru with Asian countries and which will be inaugurated at the APEC meetings in 2024, could push us even further in this direction.

These anchors could play in favor of a possible pro-market government, if one of that mood wins the general elections of 2026, allowing the resumption of the economic reforms that led to the country’s rapid growth between 2001 and 2017. Hopefully by then , an equally important social reform will accompany them.



In the short term, these positive forces could not prevent the economy from entering a technical recession in the first half of the year., when real gross domestic product contracted at an annual rate of 0.5%. The government has done little to induce a recovery. Through July, compared to 2022, government consumption fell 3.4% and investment 2.4%. The accurate GDP report for July confirmed that the economy fell 1.3% and showed few signs of recovery in the current quarter. Officials have attributed the continuing problems to exogenous shocks, including protests and the El Niño phenomenon.

The truth is that the recession is deeper than many would like to acknowledge: Private consumption and investment have declined sharply, driven by low expectations related to political instability. Most experts anticipated further effects of El Niño from November to March of next year. Although we expect a recovery in the second half (1.1% growth rate), this will largely be due to base effects. In late September, we reduced our real GDP growth forecasts to just 0.4% for 2023 (from 0.8%) and 2% (from 2.6%), lower than the recent downward revision of the central bank of 0.9% and 3%, respectively.

Boluarte faces the challenge of gaining legitimacy by facing the problems that affect the general population. But her isolation may cause her to become an ineffective president and vulnerable to those still trying to extract rents from the state for themselves and their allies: a process that has already cost this nation dearly.

ALFREDO E. THORNE

AMERICAS QUARTERLY