The goal does not seem to be, in recent times, a friend of Colombian football: the National Team was left out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a drought of 685 minutes without scoring, added to two defeats against in the first dates, against Uruguay and Ecuador.

The first two days of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America revived old ghosts. And to that is added the poor offensive level of the local League that, even with the victories of recent days, Today it has the worst average in the history of Colombian soccer, 2.08 per game. Before the so-called ‘classics date’, the problem was even more critical: 1.89 per game.

The analysis begins in the local tournament. The historic goalscorer in Colombian soccer and today an analyst for Win Sports, Sergio Galván Rey, offers several causes and points out the attitude when playing as the first.

“Many teams are defensive, they risk little, they seek more to wait for the rival’s mistake than to constantly provoke them, and that also has to do with the fact that there is little patience on the part of the owners to maintain a process. Furthermore, there is little effective playing time in our football, the game is cut short a lot,” Galván analyzed for EL TIEMPO.

Colombian soccer scorers are veterans

Furthermore, those who score the goals are not young players. Of the six top scorers, four are over 30 years old and three have already played for the National Team: Dayro Moreno (7 goals and 38 years old), Marco Pérez (he’s been 7 and this Sunday he turns 33), Carlos Bacca (6 goals and 37 years old) and Adrián Ramos (5 and 37 years old). Some are even beginning to ask Pérez for the National Team, in the midst of the offensive emergency.

And we must add strikers from other teams such as Hugo Rodallega, Santa Fe’s guide at 38, and Leonardo Castro, who, at 31, is Millonarios’ goal card, with a 35-year-old substitute, Fernando Uribe.

“Today we don’t have scorers and that is reflected in the National Team. Today you don’t have a Falcao who killed you, he saved the one he had. Not to compare with our time, but in Millonarios we had four scorers, Arnoldo Iguarán, Gambeta Estrada, ‘Pájaro’ Juárez and Rubén Darío Hernández. You saw, for example, América and you had Battaglia, Gareca and Cabañas; You saw Santa Fe and there were Checho, Ascisclo Córdoba, ‘Pollo’ Díaz; You saw Nacional and there were JJ Galeano, JJ Tréllez. Today that no longer exists,” recalls Mario Vanemerak, champion with Millonarios in 1987 and 1988 and former coach of Boyacá Chicó, Real Cartagena and the blue team itself.

Where are the new scorers? Sergio ‘Checho’ Angulo, author of 180 goals in the Colombian League, talks about training problems.

“The first thing is the mental part, it is the lack of conviction to believe it and that the ball could end in a goal. For this you have to have visual contact with the last obstacle, which is the goalkeeper. The player now, just as he receives, hits. You have to try to place the ball as far as possible from the goalkeeper’s reach. The opposite suit will always be free. Next comes the execution, you must have a good execution so that what you decided ends up scoring the goal. And the last thing is that the player arrives poorly profiled, which forces him to take a position that is not suitable for finishing. Almost all Colombian teams generate many options, but they fail due to these factors,” explains Checho.

Galván shares that appreciation. “In Colombian soccer he shoots at the goals a lot, but with a very low average on goal. There are opportunities but the average effectiveness is low. And that has to do with the preparation of the players,” he says.

It is never too late to learn and correct. In case of Marco Perez, For example, it is particular: after bad steps through Cali and Once Caldas, Águilas Doradas did a special job for him, from football to even nutrition. The result, 32 goals in 67 games: he is now the club’s all-time top scorer in the A.

In other cases, the problem is due to bad luck. Like Millonarios, whose goal was closed after winning star 16. Until Friday, they were the team with the second worst average in the League. The 3-0 against Bucaramanga made them improve, but they are still below 1 per game.

In the National Team, the closed arc worries

The first two games of the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round raised some alarm. In the preparation process, the team scored 16 goals in eight games, with the particularity that it did not have a great scorer: 12 different players scored and only Luis Sinisterra (3), Rafael Santos Borré (2) and James Rodríguez (2) repeated ).

For the games against Venezuela and Chile, Coach Néstor Lorenzo went to Russia to look for goals: Mateo Cassierra and Jhon Córdoba arrived. The first barely had minutes in Barranquilla and watched the game against Chile in the stands. The second still has not debuted with the National Team.

“Borré scores goals for you, but he is not a scorer like when Falcao, Jackson, and Bacca were on their way out. In the time of ‘Pacho’ Maturana he didn’t play with ‘9’, but Arnoldo came in and vaccinated you. The friendlies excited me, but the tie is something else, the pressure is different, the journalists press, the people press,” Vanemerak added. The goal is still scarce.

