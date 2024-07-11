Unlike what most Liga MX teams are doing, at least those with the intentions and potential to win the local title, Chivas’ market has been a disappointment. Since Fernando Hierro left, there was no great optimism about what Guadalajara could sign, and at this point they have not signed a single high-end Mexican player, so the roster looks the same or even weaker than it was last semester.
The team has had intentions of signing quality players, but in the end they never sign victories. Such is the case of Sebastián Córdova, one of the names that Verde Valle has longed for the most for years and for whom there were movements this summer to finalize his arrival. However, the man from Tigres de la UANL gave an almost immediate refusal to Chivas for financial reasons, according to reports from Total soccer.
After contacting Córdova’s entourage, who reported that they were open to a change for the player, the move fell through due to salary issues. The footballer was in favour of a change to the herd as long as they paid him the same salary he receives within Tigres, a figure that the herd could not afford. And according to the information, he was out of their range, since the national playmaker would immediately become the second highest paid player in the red and white squad, an investment that the board refused to make.
