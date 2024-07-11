THE REASON 👀

Chivas and Tigres had agreed to bring Sebastián Córdova to Chiverio, reports Azteca Deportes, however the move fell through.

❌ According to various reports, Córdova did not intend to lower his salary at Tigres, something that Chivas could not afford. pic.twitter.com/nyEYkyeJbT

— Total Football (@futboltotal) July 10, 2024