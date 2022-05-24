After the second place obtained in Bahrain and the third in Saudi Arabia in the last four races Carlos Sainz he has always been the protagonist of one or more driving errors during the race weekend. In Australia, the Spaniard made a mistake in qualifying in the second run of Q3 – decisive after the unfortunate red flag that had canceled his previous lap for a matter of seconds – and went off the track in the race after a few hundred meters. In Imola, again in Qualifying, he ended up in the barrier at Rivazza during Q2, while in Miami he went to the block during PL2. Finally, in Spain, he was surprised by a gust of wind on the sixth lap in Turn-4, the same point where Max Verstappen also ended up in the gravel two laps later.

In Barcelona, ​​however, one of the two local idols finished the race in fourth place by moving the classification and approaching Charles Leclerc, who was forced to retire. The gap between the two Ferrari drivers it is 39 points, a considerable difference, but the technical-speed gap that currently separates the Ferrari drivers at the wheel of the F1-75 is even more impressive. Leclerc in qualifying in Barcelona gave Sainz a heavy gap on the flying lap, over four tenths.

A year ago the two were very close to Munich in the fight for the conquest of the pole position and the knockout of Charles Leclerc at the Variante delle Piscine that ‘froze’ the ranking was not digested very well by Carlos Sainz, who had well-founded ambitions of pole position in the second run, a run that all had to abort with Max Verstappen second ahead of Bottas third and Sainz fourth. The impact against Leclerc’s barrier then presented the bill on Sunday, with the Monegasque forced to retire after a failure during the deployment lap.

It is difficult to imagine that this weekend Sainz can suddenly return to fight on the edge of the thousandths with Leclerc in Monaco where confidence at the wheel of the car is essential to touch the walls of the Principality. According to Jean Alesi, the Spaniard will recover and the difficulties he is encountering are not attributable to the fact that he ‘suffers’ Leclerc: “I don’t think Leclerc is suffering, he has immediately taken the right direction and is driving at an exceptional level – Alesi writes in his Tuesday editorial on Corriere della Sera – I think instead that Carlos’ discomfort has to do with the frustration you get when you realize you have a winning machine in your hands, without being able to make the most of it. Here we enter a delicate area because the relationship between a particular car and a driver’s style is about a mysterious balance. I am convinced that he will be able to adapt, resolve and help the team ”.