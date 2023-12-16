Last night the Chivas board officially announced the departure of the coach from the club, a measure that, as we informed you in 90min, was taken on Thursday and negotiations began at the beginning of the week. From TUDN they have revealed the reasons for the hasty departure of the Serbian coach.
Erick López Elizondo confirms that the relationship between the coach and Hierro was damaged, since the coach felt little support for his decisions since the last tournament. Veljko no longer wanted the undisciplined ones on the team since the previous semester and not only was he forced to use them for the rest of the semester, in addition, the continuity of everyone was being negotiated.
Another case involved the figure of Víctor Guzmán. Paunovic no longer wanted him in the squad, but Fernando wanted to “conciliate” and asked the coach to take into account the star signing of his management. Cases like this and more caused the breakup.
The reality is that no one within the club expected the coach's departure, since weeks ago he had confirmed his continuity and commitment to the project. However, the Serbian's level of tolerance came to an end, because in recent days the coach felt very little support from the man who brought him to the squad, that is, Fernando Hierro, the latter being, directly or indirectly, the responsible for the step aside of the now former technical director of the flock.
The departure of the Serbian has taken place briefly but the Verde Valle board would already have guaranteed Paunovic's replacement. This is Fernando Gago, formerly of Racing and who will try his luck for the first time outside his country.
