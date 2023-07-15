The historian and journalist Valery Burt revealed the reasons for calling Moscow a big village in his article on Moslent. He attributed to them the abundance of trees and animals in the city in the past.

“Once Moscow was a big village, that’s what it was called. Apple and pear trees were blooming on the Garden Ring, lindens were rustling on Zubovsky and Smolensky boulevards. Khamovniki, Arbat, Presnya, Zamoskvorechye were buried in greenery, ”he said.

Burt noted that a century ago there were many small houses and large estates in the capital, where the owners kept chickens, cows and horses.

“Rich carriages, cabs, carts with goods rolled through the streets. There was no fuss at all, life went on slowly and measuredly. Imposing passers-by paced in the same way, ”the historian described the old days.

