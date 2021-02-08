Shouting matches between siblings may seem louder and more oppressive during a pandemic when everyone is confined to home, but according to Jeanine Vivona, a psychology professor at the College of New Jersey who has studied sibling rivalry, “competing with siblings is simply a fact of life.

And we as people with siblings and people with children can only try to deal with that in the best possible way ”.

The book of Genesis it contains what Mark Ethan Feinberg calls the “foundational stories of the Western psyche.”

Feinberg, an expert on sibling behavior at Pennsylvania State University, notes that, among other things, it is replete with stories of murderous and envious siblings, like Cain and Abel and Jacob and Esau.

Furthermore, these narratives unfold “themes that researchers are now exploring: heinous acts, conflicts over parental love and resources, and the triangulation of children into parental conflicts.”

The sibling rivalry it is so abysmal that hundreds of years ago, when the infant mortality rate was so much higher, children under 5 with near-contemporary siblings were more likely to die.

These deaths were most likely “due to a higher prevalence of diseases infectious diseases in such households, at lower levels of maternal nutrition and perhaps more general competition for Attention parents, ”explained Sarah Walters, associate professor of demography at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the author of a study on siblings and accumulation of mortality in 19th-century Belgium.

Even so, observational studies have shown that nowadays conflicts between siblings can occur up to eight times in an hour.

Other research has found that sister couples are usually the closest and that the dyads with a brother men are the ones with the most conflicts.

“Conflict does decrease in adolescence; Let’s say it levels off, ”says Feinberg. “Early and middle childhood are especially difficult times when it comes to sibling aggression.”

Although most siblings are not fighting over crumbs now, in psychological terms brotherly rivalry has an end in the development of boys and girls: it helps them discover what makes them unique and special, which is also known as “differentiation”.

Boys want their parents to consider them the most special, so “they are always going to find that they prefer them” to their siblings, Vivona said.

But they can also shape your interests and personality in response to the wishes and abilities of his brothers.

For example, let’s say the older brother is a soccer ace. So maybe the little brother avoid football at all costs, either because he feared he might not be so good or because he might be bestAnd he doesn’t want to take that risk either, Vivona said.

Or it could be that both end up on the soccer team, but the older one is the one who takes it more seriously and the younger one tries to be the one. funny of the team.

Just because sibling rivalry is expected doesn’t mean there are no ways to mitigate it. Now they present five suggestions of experts on how to deal with sibling fights.

Realize what triggers them.

“Pay attention to what usually happens before conflict flares up,” advised Sally Beville Hunter, clinical associate professor of childhood and family studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus.

If your kids fight every time they play video games, for example, make sure you are around when they start playing.

Pay attention to words or tone of voice that are combative and try to to intervene before the situation gets bigger.

Help them learn to resolve conflicts.

Once things have settled, try sitting down with your kids and getting them to talk about the problem “without accusing or blaming,” Feinberg advised.

Give each boy a chance to talk without interruption and ask them to think of solutions to solve the problem.

He said that from the age of 6, children can “evaluate with which of the proposed solutions everyone wins and which are more likely to work and satisfy both over time ”.

They should also learn to comment again problems when the chosen solutions no longer work for them.

Praise them in public and punish them in private

If your kids are treating each other well in public, “praise them making a lot of fuss,” Hunter recommended.

For example: “How nice that you let your sister get on first!”

But if you are going to criticize them, try to do it without the other listening, because he could use you as a weapon: “Remember that mom said you couldn’t jump off the seat!”

Try to find moments when everyone can come together

Your children’s temperaments and personalities may or may not be similar.

Maybe both of you like to dance, or one of you likes to dance and the other just wants to play chess.

Maybe one is rigid and the other is a free spirit.

“Try to find common activities where everyone can be flexible and that makes them feel connected,” Vivona suggested.

Don’t be afraid to choose an activity, like a family movie night, that could be an absurd delay while the kids scramble over which one to watch.

“That it is very slow should not make you lose sight of what is valuable,” he mentioned.

“You will live the rivalry, that is inevitable.”

But in the end, everyone will be together enjoying a moment in company and eating popcorn and your children will learn valuable skills, such as know how to yield. Even if you have to see “Toy Story” for the thousandth time.

Do not forget that the pandemic is a difficult time for children

“We are all spending more time indoors together, especially in the winter,” Hunter said.

“I think some of these conflicts could really be resolved by telling the children to get out and run outside the house.”

Sometimes they get anxious if they are locked up, so include a little physical activity, Even if it’s an obstacle course at home made with sofa cushions, it can lighten the mood.

