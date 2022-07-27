The rise in inflation in the world and the slowdown in the United States and China led the IMF on Tuesday to lower its growth prospects for the global economy this year and the one that comes, already warn that the situation could get much worse.

“The outlook has darkened considerably since April,” said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

The WEO report cut the global GDP growth estimate for 2022 to 3.2%, 0.4 percentage points lower than the April forecast.

“The world may soon teeter on the brink of a global recession, just two years after the last one.” he added she.

“The three largest economies in the world, the United States, China and the euro zone, are stagnating with important consequences for the global outlook,” he estimated.

Last year’s “tentative recovery” after the pandemic recession has been followed by an “increasingly grim” evolution in 2022 as the risks began to materialize,” says the International Monetary Fund, which considers it increasingly likely that a recession will enter.

“Several shocks have hit a global economy already weakened by the pandemic,” including the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up food and energy prices, prompting central banks to raise interest rates. , notes in the update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Covid-19 lockdowns and a worsening housing crisis have hampered economic activity in China, while aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are slowing US growth.

Caveat

Kristalina Georgieva, director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Photo: Olivier Douliery. AFP

The IMF makes a clear warning: the outlook for growth “is tilted overwhelmingly to the downside” and, if the risks materialize, could lead the world economy into one of the worst recessions of the last half century.

What worries him most are the consequences of the war in Ukraine, including the possibility that Russia will cut off natural gas supplies to Europe, as well as a new increase in food prices due to the effect of the war on the supply of cereals, which could trigger famines.

And, he adds: if these “shocks” are very strong “they could cause a recession accompanied by high inflation (“stagflation”)”.

That would slam the brakes on growth, bringing it down to 2% in 2023, a rate only seen five times since 1970, the IMF warns.

Priority: inflation

“Controlling inflation should be the main priority” of governments, says the

IMF, even if that includes painful measures for citizens, because the damage caused by allowing inflation to run amok would be much worse.

“Tighter monetary policy will inevitably have real economic costs, but delay will only exacerbate them.”

The IMF expects consumer prices to rise 8.3% this year and 9.5% in emerging market economies.

Some of the prices of the family basket increased with record numbers in the United States due to inflation.

United States and China

The global economy fared slightly better than expected in the first three months of the yearbut it seems to have “shrunk in the second quarter, the first contraction since 2020”, says the IMF.

The IMF lowered growth forecasts for most countries, including the United States and China, which lost more than a percentage point from previous forecasts.

He is betting on US growth this year of just 2.3% as consumers spend less and interest rates rise.

The report does not rule out that a recession, defined by two quarters of negative growth, has already started.

China’s economy is expected to slow sharply in 2022, down to 3.3%, the lowest expansion in more than four decades except for the pandemic crisis period in 2020.

Trade tensions between the United States and China are a source of concern for the global economy. See also Press review - Another death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a white police officer shocks the US.

Danger of recession in the US?

The warning was also made that although does not expect the US economy to fall into recession this year and nexta “little shock might be enough” to bring her to that stage.

The margin that the United States has to avoid recession is “very narrow,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, director of the Fund’s studies department, in the presentation of the revision of the global perspectives.

According to the IMF, the US economy will grow 2.3% this year and 1% next year. These estimates reduce those of April by 1.4 and 1.3 points, respectively.

Although there are several indicators that point to a slowdown in the world’s largest economy and the labor market is strong with an unemployment rate of only 3.6%, the restrictive monetary policy may lead to further economic cooling and worse employment data, Gourinchas stated.

He recalled that the Fund’s forecasts do not contemplate an economic recession in 2022 or 2023 for this country. And although he acknowledged that technically we are talking about a recession with two quarters in a row – which can be confirmed this Thursday – he insisted that the concept is “a little more complex.”

Brazil and Mexico

For Brazil, the estimate is 1.7% (+0.9 percentage points compared to April), while Mexico would grow 2.4% (+0.4 percentage points).

“The slowdown in China has global consequences: lockdowns coupled with global supply chain disruptions and declining domestic spending reduce demand for goods and services from China’s trading partners,” the report warns.

There were a few exceptions to the gloomy outlook, including improvements from Italy, Brazil and Mexico, as well as Russia, which is benefiting from rising oil prices due to Western sanctions, the WEO notes.

For Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole, the IMF raised its outlook to 3%

of growth for this year, that is, an upward revision of 0.5 percentage points “as a result of a stronger recovery in the big economies”: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile.

It does not give data on these last two countries but it is expected to detail its forecasts for the region throughout the week.

The Russian economy is doing better than expected

International sanctions will penalize the Russian economy this year less than expectedaffirmed this Tuesday the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while, on the contrary, European countries suffer more than expected.

Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will contract 6.0% in 2022, the IMF predicts, far less than the 8.5% forecast in April.

“Russia’s economy is estimated to have contracted less than previously projected in the second quarter, and exports of crude oil and non-energy products held up better than expected,” the report said.

In addition, “domestic demand is also showing some resilience” due to efforts to contain the effect of sanctions on the domestic financial sector and that the labor market has weakened less than expected, added the Fund.

The effects of Western sanctions, however, they will be felt more than expected in 2023, the year for which the IMF forecasts a recession in the Russian economy of 3.5%, compared to 4.7% expected in April.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

