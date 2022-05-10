The collapse of the Mexico City subway, who left 26 people dead and a hundred wounded last year, it was caused in part by inspection and maintenance failures, the newspaper reported on Monday. The country of Spain, increasing pressure on the head of government of the capital, considered one of the main candidates for the presidency.

(You might be interested in: Survivors of the collapse of the subway in Mexico demand its demolition)

The Mexico City did not adequately inspect the overpass of the line 12 that collapsed in May 2021, the newspaper reported, citing a copy of the report prepared by the Norwegian firm Det Norske Veritas, which bases its findings on the BSCAT methodology, an acronym for Barrier-based Systematic Causal Analysis.

(You might be interested in: The controversial story of the subway line that collapsed in Mexico)

The head of government, claudia scheinbaumone of the favorites to succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2024, last week described the report as “false and biased” and refused to publish it, announcing that it would sue the company

risk management that produced it.

DNV, as the company is known, declined to comment. The Prime Minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after the accident, Sheinbaum appointed DNV for the investigation and described the company as a “quality guarantee”, according to ‘El País’.

The head of government published the company’s first two reports on the collapse, which put the focus of attention firmly on the administration of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, who was head of the city at the time of the construction of the work. and currently his main rival in the presidential race.

A group of emergency service workers work today, Tuesday, in the removal of a subway car that collapsed, in Mexico City. Photo: EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

The reasons for the crash

According to the newspaper The country, the report found no evidence of controls carried out on the line in 2012, when it was inaugurated.

Seven years later, when Sheinbaum took office, the government inspected the line, but the company hired for that purpose said it had not been given enough time to do so, according to the newspaper.

Among the problems identified are the design, construction, poor supervision of the work and lack of maintenance as underlying causes.

The collapse occurred as a result of buckling of the North and South girders facilitated by the lack of functional bolts along a significant length of the girders, which caused a portion of the elevated bridge to lose its composite structure; In addition, due to bolt failures, the concrete and steel parts acted as independent components and the beams were deformed, according to The country.

🚨 One year after the collapse on Metro Line 12, which left 22 people dead and more than 80 injured, the right to truth and justice is one of the great pending, warns the City Human Rights Commission of Mexico (CDHCDM). pic.twitter.com/OBoZkYLPX9 – Jorge Sánchez Torres (@jorgesncheztor1) May 2, 2022

Currently, the underground section such as the outer viaduct and the collapse zone between the Olivos and Tezonco stations of Line 12 are under reconstruction and rehabilitation; however, local authorities have not yet set a deadline for completing the works.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With data from Bloomberg

More world news:

-Ecuador: more than 100 prisoners remain fugitives after riot that leaves 43 dead

Will the European Union be reformed? These are some of the proposals

-Philippines: son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos wins the presidential