A street vendor offers copies of the Chilean Constitution in downtown Santiago. / SEBASTIAN UTRERAS

In three years, between 2020 and 2023, Chile has experienced two constitutional processes. The first ended in a fiasco, after in the plebiscite of September last year, 62% of the citizenry rejected the Magna Carta proposal presented by the constitutional convention. The second is in full swing. It began in March with the installation of an expert commission that works on a draft that will be delivered to the 50 councilors -25 men and 25 women- who will be elected this Sunday, May 7 and will take charge of the final wording. Despite the fact that it is a key election for the future of the South American country, a second chance to change the 1980 Constitution that was born during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), most surveys have revealed disinterest and disaffection of Chileans. both in the constituent process and in the next elections.

One of those polls is Pulso Ciudadano. At the beginning of April, just one month before the election of councilors, it revealed that 47.9% of Chileans are little or not at all interested in the constitutional process, 22.3% are moderately interested, and 29% are very interested. . “People were tired, saturated with this issue, because the previous process was very bad. There is no interest, because, in addition, it has other more complex problems on a day-to-day basis, such as the economic and crime problems that Chile is experiencing,” Ramón Cavieres, director of Activa, the consultancy that carried out the survey, told EL PAÍS. “This is something that has accumulated. We come from a social outbreak [de octubre de 2019], of a pandemic, of an economic crisis, of a first constituent process and now a second. That is why there is a significant wear on the citizenry, ”he adds.

It was precisely after the social outbreak, which Cavieres mentions, that a political agreement in November 2019 set the path for Chile to develop a new Constitution. Contrary to what is observed today in the environment, then there was interest. In a first plebiscite in 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic and with a voluntary vote, 80% spoke in favor of drawing up a new Magna Carta. But, after the proposal delivered by the constitutional convention, made up of 154 members -the majority independent and from leftist social movements-, 62% rejected it. That was a referendum with an exceptional compulsory vote.

After the rejection, the second process was outlined completely different from the previous one. In addition to the fact that an expert commission -appointed by Congress with a majority of jurists- prepares a draft, the 50 councilors who will soon be elected no longer come from the independent world, but from political parties.

But there is also another fundamental change. This new election on May 7 will be the first to be held in Chile after mandatory voting was restored in December 2022. Five lists compete. And, in the television and radio slots, which began on April 7, most of the candidates have focused their speeches on security. It is a fact that, for Cristián Valdivieso, director of the consultancy Criteria, graphs the change of scenery in the country: “It is a strip with issues that are not properly constitutional, which allude to the daily and immediate urgencies of the population. Therefore, it seems more in the key of a presidential campaign than constitutional. It is a faithful reflection of the change that has taken place in the importance that society has given to the new constituent process”.

“The moment is over”

The Criteria survey, headed by Valdivieso, has also reported the disaffection in the constitutional process. The last poll on April 9 showed that the 66% interest that there was in 2021 dropped to 31% in 2023. The figure is just as pessimistic regarding the election of directors.

“What we have observed, in a more qualitative look, has to do with the constituent moment that occurred with the previous process. People felt that a constitutional change implied a way to improve or amend the course of the country, and to take charge of the main urgencies and concerns of the citizenry. But that founding moment is over. Therefore, the expectation that society has deposited in the constitutional change today is very low”, says Valdivieso. ”Today the process does not convene as it did the previous one, when the conventional ones were elected. Emotionally, there is no desire, because there is no feeling that the new Constitution is going to produce important changes in people’s lives, ”he adds.

For the director of Criteria, Chile changed both in its environment and in citizen concerns. He recalls that after the social outbreak, a narrative was installed that “highlighted inequality and inequity as one of the main problems of the country.” “Today the context has changed, and what has been established is that the main problems are related to violence, which generates high levels of insecurity. By changing the narrative, the Constitution was no longer seen as a device capable of helping to solve the main problem”, explains Valdivieso.

A change of priorities

The first sign of the change in priority for Chileans was in January of this year, when the survey by the Center for Public Studies (CEP) asked about the three main problems that the Government had to solve. Crime ranked first, with 60%, far behind health, pensions and education, three demands that were on the agenda since the 2019 social uprising.

Carmen Le Foulon, coordinator of the CEP, points out that if in the previous process “all the attention was focused on the plebiscite, now that attention is divided.” ”And, in terms of citizen priorities, clearly this is not a priority. Today there are more demands. There has also been a lack of political mobilization”, says Le Foulon. And she adds: “Today we are also in a very different political moment, in which very pressing citizen problems have been revealed because, in addition to the economic ones, crime and security have been added. Therefore, politicians and parties want to see themselves reflected in those concerns”.

But for Le Foulon, the lack of interest goes beyond this constitutional process. “Chilean citizens are little interested in politics in general. And we asked that when the constitutional convention was [en 2021]. There is also a detachment and distrust in politics”.

Precisely, mistrust has also crossed this second constituent process. And, according to Pulso Ciudadano, 62% have little or no confidence, while only 13% have a lot of confidence.

Cavieres, who leads the survey, points out that this new process “is not related to what the people voted for in 2020, which was a 100% democratically elected convention, without the participation of politicians or congressmen.” “But the public sees that today it is controlled by politicians. And people are very critical: they have a very bad evaluation of Congress and the parties. She is disaffected and does not trust them. So, this process does not have confidence either”, says the director of Activa.