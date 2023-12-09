Latin America continues with concern the escalation of tension between Venezuela and Guyana for the 159,000 kilometers of Essequibo territory, a disputed area rich in oil, but which in practice is controlled by the Guyanese authorities. The lack of resolution of the dispute through diplomatic means has generated aggression and verbal attacks on both sides, and the possibility of a military escalation.

Until now, publicly, USA, The countries of the Commonwealth (commonwealth of countries with historical ties with the British), Caricom (Caribbean Community that brings together 15 countries in the Antilles) and the United Kingdom have been in favor of Guyana. The US Southern Command, for example, began military exercises with Georgetown (capital of Guyana), and Joe Biden’s administration insists that Caracas “must respect the sovereignty” of its neighbor.

For its part, Brazil has already mobilized troops to its border. China, meanwhile, is committed to dialogue between both parties – since it has oil companies in both countries. While Russia, a key ally for Maduro, urged a “spirit of good neighborliness” to resolve the dispute peacefully.

The Mercosur summit held in Rio de Janeiro continued along the same line of “dialogue.” “What we do not want is a war in South America, we do not need a conflict,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

All of these are statements that show the magnitude of the crisis and that the region and the world have been on alert this week about this matter.

Now, although Venezuela has maintained tensions with other countries, such as with the United States during the presidency of Donald Trump and the interim of Juan Guaidó when the idea of ​​a military invasion of the South American country arose in 2019, the real possibility of a conflict has never climbed And although the region mobilized to pressure Maduro, it was not a scenario like the one we currently experience.

The Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, insists on not giving up any space and hopes for the support of his allies. He even threatens to respond militarily to any violation of his sovereignty. In addition, he brought the issue before the United Nations Security Council, which debated the case behind closed doors on Friday. The delegations of both States came out with white roses in their hands, as a gesture of good will.

A man carries a picture of the map of Venezuela with the accession of Essequibo.

What does Maduro ‘play’?

For the region it is an alien conflict and perhaps recent, but the truth is that both parties have been fighting for Essequibo for almost 200 years, with the ingredient that this is an area rich in oil, manganese, gold and diamonds. .

In 2015, Guyana opened Essequibo to foreign capital, which caused the dispute to once again be in the eye of Venezuelan public opinion. And in this 2023Maduro takes advantage of the situation with political calculation to promote the country’s nationalism and mobilize his bases in view of the presidential elections in 2024.

For Venezuela, “Guyana internationalized the conflict the moment it began to incorporate and bring together foreign capital through the presence of transnational oil companies,” says Josmar Fernández, a specialist in conflict resolution and delimitation of marine areas with research on the Essequibo. .

Precisely, that is what the government of Nicolás Maduro denounces, which has undertaken a plan to “recover” and exercise territorial political control over those 159,000 square kilometers.

To do this, Maduro called for a referendum on December 3 in which, according to figures from the National Electoral Council (CNE), 10,551,000 Venezuelans voted in favor of returning to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which aims to continue ignoring the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and establish the state of Guayana Esequiba, as they call it in Venezuela. to Essequibo.

The latter is a plan that has already been implemented through five decrees signed by Maduro this Friday, in which the major general was appointed Alexis Rodriguez Cabello as the authority of that territory (a kind of governor), but who will exercise functions from the town of Tumeremo, about 80 kilometers from the border with Guyana.

The provocation between Caracas and Georgetown can generate unpredictable consequences to the satisfaction of anti-Western interests that aspire to destabilization

However, analysts believe that this referendum is a rehearsal for Chavismo for what will be the 2024 presidential elections, and also a reason to appeal to nationalism and join forces to remain in power, since Venezuela has had a weak defense in the dispute and taking measures such as the creation of the Essequibo state is not a new proposal.

“It was like a kind of test balloon ahead of the presidential elections” to measure the “mobilization capacity and try to refine its strategy for 2024,” said Mariano de Alba, an advisor to the International Crisis Group.

For the moment, Venezuela’s actions to exercise control over the Essequibo are a provocation, but they would not, for the moment, have a practical effect. The creation of the state, the appointment of the new governor and the beginning of the issuance of identification cards for those who live in that territory will be carried out on Venezuelan soil and for the moment the Venezuelan authorities will not cross the border. Also, this Friday, Maduro also revealed what the new map of Venezuela would be, which would include state number 24 comprised of Guayana Esequiba.

“For now they do not seem to plan to enter the disputed territory due to the international condemnation that this would generate and the risks of Guyana responding,” De Alba tells EL TIEMPO. And he adds that “they are symbolic decrees that aim to try to show that they are acting to recover the territory.”

Within Venezuela there is no doubt that Essequibo is part of its territory. In fact, it is one of the few points of agreement between opponents and Chavistas, so much so that, in 2021, at the negotiation table in Mexico, the parties signed a memorandum in which they emphasized the defense of territorial space.

What is under discussion are the methods and timing of these Government actions. “If I were president, Essequibo would already be ours,” she has said on several occasions. María Corina Machado, a staunch opponent of Maduro and until now a disqualified candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

“We Venezuelans know that Essequibo belongs to Venezuela and we are determined to defend it and recover it with firmness and seriousness. The irresponsibility and surrender of Hugo Chávez and Maduro have put Venezuela’s position in the Essequibo at risk, taking the controversy to the ICJ, where we have to present an impeccable counter-memorial that demonstrates our historical rights, before April 8, 2024.” Machado said at a public event.

What Maduro is playing is to appeal to nationalism and remain in power either by suspending elections by declaring a state of exception or by grouping forces,” Carlos Zambrano, professor and analyst of regional issues, tells this newspaper.

For Zambrano, there is another concern that Caracas is not calculating and that is the participation of the United States. Washington broadly supports Guyana’s sovereignty and that could lead to more sanctions for Venezuela, which could worsen its economic crisis.

Chavismo sympathizers participate in a march during the closing of the campaign for the referendum on the defense of the territory of Essequibo.

Consequences on the ground

“The provocation between Caracas and Georgetown can generate unpredictable consequences to the satisfaction of anti-Western interests that aspire to the destabilization of the entire hemisphere,” warns university professor and researcher of the Essequibo cause Luis Barragán.

The analyst also believes that “a claim like that of Essequibo can give and has given the socialists of the 21st century the opportunity for a formula that seeks to perpetuate them in power: manipulating, exacerbating and distorting the nationalist sentiment that expects a similar response from the neighboring country, beneficiary of all these decades of errors by the Venezuelan Government.”

And, although the fear exists, military escalation seems unlikely, or at least that is what former Venezuelan ambassador to Guyana Sadio Garavini believes. For him, “the only way that Venezuela has to exercise sovereignty in Essequibo would be military action and it is not capable of doing so.” This is due to all the logistical and resource problems that this would entail.

History of the dispute

Currently, the dispute is defined in the ICJ, although the two countries are part of the group of more than 100 that does not recognize the jurisdiction of the body. Despite this, in 2018, Georgetown went to court. That same year, Venezuela and Guyana broke diplomatic relations.

That same year, the Venezuelan Navy intercepted a ship exploring for oil contracted by ExxonMobil on the continental shelf. Today that oil company exploits the resource in disputed waters and, according to the Maduro government, obtained profits of more than 23,000 million dollars and only gave 3,000 to Guyana.

Since 1840, Caracas has denounced that the British – colonizers of the area – wanted to appropriate the space. Even, at one point in history, Venezuela claimed the presence of English settlers and broke relations with Great Britain. Throughout this time he has claimed that since 1777, when he had not yet achieved independence from Spain, Essequibo was his, according to the maps of the Spanish colony.

With the dissolution of Gran Colombia, border problems worsened and for years, the weakness of Venezuelan diplomacy kept the dispute in flux. After “asking” the US for help, the Paris Arbitration Award was held in 1899, where Caracas had little participation and the territory was conferred on Guyana, still an English colony.

In 1962, Venezuela complained again to the United Nations and brought documents arguing that the award was “irritable.” In 1966, months before Guyana’s declaration of independence, the parties signed the Geneva Agreement, in which it was decided that the two States would seek consensual peaceful resolution mechanisms, never unilaterally.

But in 2015, the dispute became relevant again: Georgetown together with ExxonMobil discovered large oil deposits in the land area, but also in what is known as the Atlantic Facade of Venezuela, which is the exit to the sea through the Delta state. Amacuro.

During the Hugo Chávez era, the dispute remained without major fuss, since the then Venezuelan president wanted to keep his Caribbean allies in his pocket through his Petrocaribe initiative. Guyana, for its part, was also calm. However, oil and political “plays” fueled tension.

The current president, Ali, who won the elections in 2020, made the dispute his campaign slogan and promised to improve the quality of life of his citizens., since oil and minerals would lift his country out of poverty. It is expected that in 2025, if oil exploitation continues, Guyanese GDP will increase between 300 and 1,000 percent.

Already on another front, Lieutenant Colonel Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson, the two soldiers from the Guyana Defense Forces (GDF) survivors of the helicopter crash in the country in the middle of this week near the border with Venezuela, are “in good health.” Five crew members died during the incident.

