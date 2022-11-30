THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 9:20 p.m.



The dishwasher is one of the appliances that is not usually missing in Spanish homes. Today, families looking to furnish their new home want it to be equipped with everything they need, and the dishwasher is one of the essentials. In every kitchen there should be a sink where dishes and other utensils can be cleaned manually, but the comfort offered by this appliance means that more than one cannot resist its charms.

It is increasingly common to find a dishwasher in any house, but it must be taken into account that it is an appliance and that it must be used in an appropriate way so that it does not get damaged. One of the most widespread customs when using this appliance is to rinse the dishes and other utensils before putting them in the dishwasher. This is a step that users do not usually forget. Although it may seem that it will help to clean it correctly, the truth is that it is not.

It is not a necessary step



This step is almost automatic for those who use a dishwasher every day, what they may not know is that this, more than helping, can hinder the proper functioning of your appliance. This should not be done because, in addition to costing additional water, it affects the efficiency of your detergent and can affect the operation of your dishwasher.

This step is useless and may affect the device itself. If you read the instructions for your appliance, you will be able to verify that it is recommended to remove the thickest food remains. Using the tap to rinse and then running the dishwasher eliminates one of the great advantages of using this appliance, which is saving water. In addition, while you rinse with the tap, the heater will activate and electrical or gas energy will be used, another additional expense that can be avoided.

In the dishwasher models that are currently on the market, you can find some that have sensors capable of measuring the level of dirt. Thus, the device can detect that the dishes and other utensils are almost clean, and this will make it clean less deeply by investing less resources in it. Also the detergent will be affected if the dishes are rinsed before, since the microparticles that are created to get rid of the dirt will perform less well.

More importance to the placement of utensils



To make efficient use of this appliance, you must understand well how to use the dishwasher programs, but also place the dishes correctly. It is more important to spend time properly placing dirty plates, cutlery, cups, bowls and other utensils in the dishwasher than rinsing them before putting them in. Another very important factor that users must take into account is the correct use of cleaning programs, it is recommended to avoid prior rinsing for an optimal final result.