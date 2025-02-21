Many times, euphoria for going on vacation leads us to start Celebrate already before taking the plane Let us take us to the destination chosen to pass our rest period.

Thus, it’s not uncommon to see people Drinking a beer In the airport bars before climbing on a flight. But in reality, it is a bad idea and something we should not do.

In statements collected by the MirrorDashiell Horowitz, an Air Transat flight assistant, explains the reasons for why You should not consume alcoholic beverages Before taking a plane.

“The only thing that would really avoid alcohol before a flight. Most people don’t know that Double affects you when you are in the airso you are more likely to feel the effects on land, “says Horowitz.

For the rest, the flight assistant recommends going with time: “Always plan to be at the airport Two or three hours before departure And at the boarding door when the shipment begins, to guarantee an experience without stress. “

To make the flight comfortable, Dashiell Horowitz recommends passengers to warm or At least carry a sweater, since “it is always better to remove layers of clothes than to go cold on the plane.”

It also suggests carrying something to chop and a bottle of water to fill in the airport or on the plane. His last advice is Carry a pensince you never know when you will need to fill in a form or write down something. “It’s something that most people seem to forget, so I never go up to a plane without one,” he says.