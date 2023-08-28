Despite having one of the most complete campuses in the entire MX League, America It has not been able to take off at the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Las Águilas have only two victories, two draws and one defeat this semester. It must be taken into account that these results were always achieved by playing as a local at the Azteca Stadium.
This Saturday, in a matchday 6 duel, América tied a goal with León. The pressure is mounting for coach André Jardine match by match and his patience is beginning to wear thin.
One of the most remembered postcards of the duel between the Eagles and La Fiera was the crying of Alexander Zendejas. The television camera captured the way in which the Mexican-American soccer player began to cry after being substituted.
Zendejas was substituted for Jardine in the 72nd minute, after the winger fell to the grass and touched the back of his right leg.
The Brazilian strategist chose to make the change after the Mexican American was evaluated by the Azulcrema medical staff.
So far it is unknown what the injury that Zendeja presents and, therefore, what is the estimated recovery time.
The broadcast of the match managed to capture the moment when the América player broke down in tears on the substitute bench.
It must be remembered that Zendejas missed a good part of last semester also due to an injury.
At the end of the match, Jardine indicated that everything points to the fact that Alejandro Zendejas’ injury would not be as serious as first thought and that it seems that it was rather a muscle overload.
