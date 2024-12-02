Although 20 years ago the landline was an essential object in every home, the rise of mobile phones has completely eliminated the need to have one, since if you want to call someone you do it directly to their personal number. For that reason, the majority of people have gotten rid of theirs, although there is still a sector of the population that has not, the elderly.

Older people are more reluctant to adopt new technologies, mainly because they do not understand them, and therefore whenever they can they stick to what they already know, such as the landline. Although many older people have some type of cell phone, at home The landline continues to be their main source of communication, and the medium with which they feel most comfortable.

But as we well know, cybercriminals have no scruples and if they can profit from something they will do it, even if that means deceiving elderly people. We already know that fraudulent calls are one of the most common and effective methods, but when they are made to mobile phones, these devices either Through apps or its own functions, they can detect and block these fraudulent calls.

Nevertheless, Landlines do not have any of this, and many models do not even show the number that is calling us. (an indication that can help us detect the scam), making it much easier to carry out a scam. Furthermore, as a general rule, landlines are associated with legitimate institutions and companies, So when we receive calls of this type we usually let our guard down, especially older people who are unaware of all these types of tricks.

From scams that claim that you have won a million-dollar prize, those of a fake technician or others that impersonate the Police or a hospital, cybercriminals create false scenarios to get their victims to hand over personal or banking information.

As we said, the main people affected are these older people who They use so much and blindly trust landlines, Although there are many times that getting rid of the landline is not an option since it is the only means of communication with older people, at least you have to tell them to be careful and alert them to potential dangers that may exist behind a call.