Wallapop’s boom in recent years is something undeniable, and that is that with the increase in all aspects of life, it is normal for users to seek to save and have found a huge reaccus around the reconditioned and second -hand products.

And it is that more and more Spaniards opt for this modality, which allows them to buy the products they want, but not being totally new they significantly reduce the price. There are many products and devices that we can find on this platform, but in these first months of 2025, there is one that is booming and This is the Thermomix.

The Thermomix is ​​a high -end multifunctional kitchen robot manufactured by the German company Vorwerk, which combines the functions of multiple cooking devices in one, which allows cooking a wide variety of dishes in a simple and efficient way.

This appliance is essential for numerous kitchens in our country, but has an inconvenience, its high price. It has been at the end of February that the company has launched A new Thermomix model called TM7, Jubilating what until now was the reference in the market since 2019, the TM6.

And curiously, this announcement has had a lot of effect on Wallapop since as soon as the launch of the TM7 was experienced A huge increase in thermomix searches within this platform In search of previous models at a lower price.

In fact according to data shared by the companyprevious searches Thermomix models (TM6 and TM5) in Wallapop had increased by 125%. And it is that just by taking a quick view to the buying and selling platform, we observe how we can find models that apparently They are in very good condition at half price of what the newly launched TM7 costs.

This new model has come out for 1,549 euros, and we can find ads ranging from 700 to 1,000 eurosand although they do not have all the news and comfort that this new model offers, they are still a great opportunity. But this effect is not a new thing, and as they have pointed out from Wallapop, when the launch of the iPhone 16, the searches for older models of Apple also multiplied.

Getting with the previous model at a low -practical price is common and economical, since you can find what you are looking for at mid -price. The reconditioned or second -hand devices are a trend, and it is something that we are going to see more and more over the years.