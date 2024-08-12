While the start of Real Madrid’s season is fast approaching, this latest one could well have been played without one of the Merengue’s key players, Vinicius Junior.
Arriving at Real Madrid in 2018, the Brazilian footballer had a very difficult start at the White House. But the Brazilian winger has gradually found his way within the Merengue team, until he has established himself as an undisputed starter in the team from the Spanish capital. After a very high-level 2023/24 season, Vinicius could well have left Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia this summer.
In fact, Mario Cortegana a journalist who is very informed about the current affairs of Real Madrid, pointed out The Athletic The Brazilian had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. The former Flamengo player, who is coming off a more than successful season (24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions) and who is a contender for the Ballon d’Or, would not have wanted to join the Saudi Pro League. Therefore, he will continue to write his story in Madrid this season.
Vinicius Junior has decided to continue shining at Real Madrid, to be especially associated with Kylian Mbappé this season. A partnership that could see the light for the first time this Wednesday during the European Super Cup. The Merengue will be in Hungary to challenge Atalanta and try to start the season with a first trophy.
