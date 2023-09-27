Victor Osimhen’s agent says the striker is threatening legal action against him Naples after they posted a video on TikTok mocking him.
Osimhen’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is far from certain and this development is unlikely to convince him to stay long-term.
As he was able to find out 90minalthough talks on a new agreement were progressing, problems have arisen in recent weeks, hence a new contract has not yet been signed.
Osimhen’s current deal is set to expire in 2025, but he came close to agreeing a new contract in the European summer, which would have included a release clause worth €150m.
However, recent events could very well complicate the talks. Napoli posted a video on TikTok mocking Osimhen’s missed penalty in Sunday’s 0-0 draw in Bologna. After the criticism received, they removed it from the networks.
After missing the penalty, coach Rudi García replaced Osimhen, who reacted badly to the withdrawal. The situation was apparently resolved after he spoke with Garcia and the team the next day, before Napoli released the now-deleted video.
Osimhen’s agent Robert Calenda has now confirmed that he and the Nigerian international are considering legal action. “What happened today [martes] on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable,” Calenda said in a statement.
“First a video mocking Victor was made public and then, but now belatedly, it was deleted.” And he added: “A serious incident that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”
“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”
How will this story continue?
