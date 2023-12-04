CHIVAS WAS HURT ❌❌❌

After the elimination at the hands of Pumas, the rojiblanco strategist spoke about it.

🗣️ | “We are very hurt… Whoever is with me, he will be there until the end,” Veljko Paunović.#ConnectYourPassion 🎙️

📹 | @FabrizioDC_ pic.twitter.com/R7HBwZkJmo

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) December 4, 2023