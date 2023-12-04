Club Deportivo Guadalajara was eliminated from the Apertura 2023 tournament, after falling in the quarterfinal series 3-1 against Club Universidad Nacional, the Rebaño Sagrado did not even put its hands in the second leg and the imminent failure was consummated.
After this situation there were several things to analyze and one of them was the absence of Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán in the two Liguilla matches that the red and white team played against those from Ciudad Universitaria.
The Serbian coach tried to do something about the team’s poor performance, but he did not succeed and was left to question his decision to not take into account to play the ‘Pocho‘, the best player of the last tournament and captain, who although in this tournament he had a drop in level, his decision is questionable.
The Serbian coach appeared in front of the media at a press conference and did not escape the questioning about ‘Pocho’, however, he limited himself to responding.
“About Pocho… These are technical decisions that we make, whether we like it or not,” the decision draws attention, because even ‘JJ’ Macías He was able to return and saw minutes in the second half.
Regarding the defeat, the coach mentioned that the team could have done more in the first leg to have better chances in the second leg.
“First of all, congratulations to Pumas for the pass, today they surpassed us. They have done what we should have done in the first game, take advantage of their opportunities and be forceful. We lost the tie in Guadalajara if we had not converted a great performance and “Multiple clear scoring opportunities into a much larger lead.”
– Veljko Paunovic.
