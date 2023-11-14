With everything and having the return of the center forward close José Juan MacíasClub Deportivo Guadalajara needs other players in that position, taking into account that the current forwards have not truly given the width as Daniel Ríos, Ricardo Marín and Ronaldo Cisneros.
In the last year, hundreds of attackers have appeared to arrive at the ‘Perla Tapatia’ as Brandon Vázquez, Alan Pulido, Luca Martínez Dupuy, among others and they simply never materialized.
And recently, once with the confirmation of his departure from Los Angeles Galaxy becoming a free agent, the prodigal son Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He is once again in the orbit of the red and white team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For years, a large part of the red and white fans have longed for the return of their historic youth squad, ‘Chicharito‘, a player who made history by being signed in 2010 by Manchester United and who had a 10-year career in the Old Continent being part of big clubs like Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Seville.
However, currently at 35 years old, he is far from his best football and physical version because he is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered last May and could play again until February or March 2024.
With these physical characteristics, the player would not fit into the Serbian coach’s scheme, since the physical wear and tear for a 35-year-old veteran without being in his best physical shape is not optimal for what he intends in his operation.
As if that were not enough, another of the limitations that the Sacred Flock has is the high salary of the footballer who, although he is already a free agent in the United States, received a salary of 6 million dollars a yeara salary that is high enough for the Guadalajara board of directors to be able to do it.
#reason #Veljko #Paunovic #approve #return #Chicharito