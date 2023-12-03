This Sunday, December 3, Club Deportivo Guadalajara visits Ciudad Universitaria to face Club Universidad Nacional in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament where the visiting team has the advantage in the series 0-1.
As if that were not enough, the red and white fans could finally see the return to the fields of their youth scorer. José Juan Macíasafter almost two years injured by his knee injuries and the Serbian coach, Veljko Paunovic He summoned him for said commitment and he is fortunate that he could at least be on the bench.
The Guadalajara team has just played a good game against the university team at home where they won by the minimum with a goal from Fernando Beltranalthough it is well known that the series is still open, since everything can happen in the return.
The center forward comes from a prolonged period of recovery and rehabilitation, this after the injuries he suffered more than a year ago, José Juan Macías He arrives without a competitive rhythm and that is why his call-up at the moment draws attention, however, the coach is clear about it with the attacker.
The player is one of the elements of the team that causes the greatest impact in the locker room, which is why his presence imposes on the mood of his teammates, but the main thing is that according to information from Rodrigo CamachoThe main thing is to integrate the player and thus advance his return to the playing fields.
“Veljko Paunovic decided to count on him to give continuity to his integration with the squad. “There’s very little left to see him back on the fields with Guadalajara,” commented the journalist.
In that way, it is not expected that Macias resolve in this Liguilla, but rather that he readapts and advances in his comfort within the squad after so long and arrives as best as possible to the preseason of the next tournament, since there he is expected to return with a leading role.
