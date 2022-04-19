dragon ball It is an anime that is characterized by all the transformations that it has presented to us. From the first Super Saiyan, to Ultra Instinct. Most of these changes have focused on Goku, leaving fans of Vegeta in the shadows. especially when we talk about Super Saiyan 3.

Although Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, has mentioned that the Super Saiyan 3 transformation is his favorite, Vegeta never reached this power. This is a mystery that has haunted fans for years, but the mangaka has an answer, and it’s simpler than you think.

“Drawing (and animating) the Super Saiyan stage 3 is a real challenge! The famous long hair that contributes to the popularity of this transformation is very complicated to make and draw, plus it takes a lot of time. And as we know, time is money. The producers of Dragon Ball absolutely wanted an episode to be released every Sunday, so they decided to drop the idea of ​​moving Vegeta to Super Saiyan Level 3.”

While we never saw Vegeta as a Super Saiyan 3 in the official manga or anime, Super Dragon Ball Heroes fulfilled the dream of the fans, and eventually gave this character this power. However, not everything has been bad for the Prince of the Saiyans, since Dragon Ball Super gave him the power of the Ultra Ego,

Via: IGN