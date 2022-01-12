The journalist and host of Aztec TV, David medrano, announced the reason why the meeting between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will no longer be broadcast by open signal this Wednesday, January 12 at 8:06 p.m. corresponding to day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
In the first instance, the game was scheduled for last weekend, Saturday, January 8 and would be broadcast on Aztec TV through the Azteca 7 signal, but due to the fact that the commitment was rescheduled due to the multiple cases of coronavirus, the television station does not have available spaces in its programming and therefore it WILL NOT BE TRANSMITTED by its signal.
In this way, the game will not have open transmission and the meeting will be exclusive to Izzi TV through the Afizzionado channel. It should be remembered that Santos Laguna has a contract with Izzi (after having terminated his contract with Fox Sports) and only some matches will be shown on open television by Azteca during the Clausura 2022 tournament, which would be announced by the television in advance.
