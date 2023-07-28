Beyond the fact that they repeated as Bundesliga champions, the reality is that the previous season was the worst in many years within the ranks of Bayern Munich. The club experienced internal chaos that permeated within the field and led the team to play poor quality football, especially after the departure of Nagelsmann, forced by men from the squad, and the arrival of Tuchel who could do little else. to avoid chaos.
Right now with a new board at the helm of the club, the Bavarians have put a couple of reinforcements on the table for Tuchel, guys of proven quality within the Bundesliga and who are sure to contribute to the club, but none of them is what has asked the German coach as a market priority. It is about a center forward and these failures by the board of directors with the request of the coach are generating some internal tension.
Sources in Germany assure that there have already been a couple of discomforts and complaints from Tuchel towards the Bayern board due to poor performance within the market. Since the change of management, the former Chelsea manager made signing a quality forward center key to rebuilding the squad and being able to fight for everything both locally and continentally. The scorer has not been signed despite attempts by Harry Kane and other ‘9’, which is not something Tuchel is happy about.
