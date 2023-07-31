If you go to Google and type the name of Ricardo el ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, you will find statistics and palmares that many coaches have not been able to have, so put them all together and put them in the same drawer. One of the most winners in the history of Aztec football; the only one to play in a world final.
His way of working helped him become champion with the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, in the nineties. he raised to tigers from the ashes and then did things well in teams like Toluca, Morelia and cougars, where, with a fairly modest budget, he managed to take them to two finals, becoming champion in 2009 and laying the foundations for the title obtained a couple of years later. Later he returned to Tigres and there he marked a hegemony.
He won five league titles, one Copa Mx, one CONCACAF, won three times champions and reached various international finals, including the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate in 2015 and the world final against Bayern Munich in 2021. All this in a span of ten years that catapulted him as a strategist and Tigres as one of the most winning clubs in the history of Mexican soccer.
However, after his departure from the club in 2021, things have not gone well for the Brazilian strategist. He had a fleeting stint with the Ciudad Juárez Braves, finishing last in the percentage and forcing them to pay a fine that in other times would be the equivalent of losing the category.
The king of the sum of points ‘descended’ to the border.
‘Tuca’ Ferretti definitely needed a break… and he took it.
He had many offers to direct again, among which the Pumas de la UNAM stood out.
However, it was Blue Cross who managed to get him out of such a break, putting together a weighty coaching staff and putting on the table the names of players who would undoubtedly lift the sky-blue ones and take them to touch the sky with their hands. But these players never came…
It is said that the managers of Cruz Azul broke their word when hiring Ricardo, that they promised him a cut of players and that not only did they not bring them to him, but they did not even take him into account for the assembly of the team.
This has provoked the fury of the most winning men in the history of Mexican soccer, for which it is said that he requested a meeting with the leaders of the institution to discuss what is happening.
In the league tournament, he lost the first three games before traveling to the Leagues Cup. And although he is still alive in this tournament, it is said that, if an agreement is not reached, Ferretti would resign from Cruz Azul and leave the team even if he wins. of the Leagues Cup. It should be noted that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti had never been dismissed nor had he resigned in the middle of any contest.
