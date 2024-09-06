According to the criteria of

According to what he detailed Univision, Neither Trump nor other prominent members of the Republican Party visited New Hampshire since last spring, which marks a clear distancing from what was once a key piece in its electoral map.

In addition to New Hampshire, Trump also lost interest in Minnesota and Virginia. According to The GuardianRepublicans redirected funds from the three states mentioned to others where they believe they can extend their advantage ahead of the elections to be held on November 5, which pits the Republican against Kamala Harris, on the Democratic side.

Harris’ rise in the campaign caused Republicans’ chances to plummet in New Hampshirefor example. Recent polls showed Harris building a wide lead in that state, reflected in a rally she held in the state to promote a small-business tax break plan.

The US presidential elections will be held on November 5.

The states where Trump is concentrating his electoral campaign

According to The GuardianTrump decided to redirect funds from New Hampshire, Virginia and Minnesota to focus on other more disputed territories, such as the states of the so-called “blue wall” (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan)where Biden was the most voted candidate in 2020. In these places, current polls show a technical tie between Trump and Harris., which justifies the investment of resources in these states.

With the change of strategy, Trump’s campaign He also began to allocate more resources to North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.states where she previously had a greater advantage, but which are now being seriously contested by Harris. In North Carolina, for example, the Republican campaign invested more than $16 million in advertising after seeing the Democrats rise. Although the former president’s campaign claims not to have given up any states, its priorities have changed significantly.