Alexis Vega's present is not encouraging at all. The player is against the wall, his career is stagnating and the striker wants an emergency team where he can continue his time on the fields, which is why his entourage called Toluca to offer his arrival, and although the club was open to receiving him, everything collapsed in a matter of hours.
The option for Vega to return to the club that formed him has not lasted a full day. Vega's agent offered the forward, however, in said call he pointed out that the Mexican's salary, which is almost two million dollars per year, was not negotiable downwards.
Immediately, the State of Mexico cadre put an end to all management and the movement has fallen, according to the newspaper. Record. Unfortunately for the forward, nothing within Chivas has changed, the board no longer wants him on the team, so Fernando Gago has been given the order not to have him from now on.
In addition, the Chivas winger refused to sign with Cruz Azul since the club demanded guarantees in his favor regarding the player's health and discipline. That being the case, the forward chose to end negotiations with the people at the machine and It seems that the ending was so crude that sources close to the team in the country's capital confirm that Alexis' signing has been vetoed by La Noria for life.
