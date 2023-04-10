This is being the worst semester for the Tigers in a long time. It is clear that the team from the north of the country is paying very dearly for the departure of Diego Cocca, since the entire project as well as the assembly of the squad was drawn up to the taste of the Argentine, who at the first opportunity he had on the table, decided to leave of the club to sign for the Mexican national team. This movement of the coach has led the royals to the sports debacle.
This weekend the UANL fell at home against the Mazatlán team, the worst team in the entire Liga MX. This fall has generated the immediate dismissal of ‘Chima’ Ruíz. Right now, the board of directors is about to make weighty decisions, interim for the rest of the semester for Robert Dante Siboldi and the high command of the teams do not rule out taking a step aside from the plans to be crowned within the local tournament and prioritize the title of the CONCACAF Champions League.
Sources close to the club report that the sports area considers giving much more weight to the CONCACAF tournament than to Liga MX. And it is that the managers think that the cats have everything to specify the title of the area and return to a Club World Cup in search of an international revenge, for which, if at any point it is understood that the options of winning the title local are very low, those of the UANL will put all the chips on the table of the tournament of clubs in the area.
#reason #Tigres #bet #chips #CONCACAF #Champions #League
Leave a Reply