This Wednesday, September 13, the summer transfer market closes and Club América was consumed all its time and could not complete the hiring of a central defender to reinforce its defense, however, they are still looking for a miracle in the last hours.
However, one last possibility has arisen and that is to sign the Chilean. Igor Lichnovsky of the Tigres UANL, a player who was not registered with the Nuevo León team because he filled all of his Untrained spots in Mexico.
The cats have to cover the footballer’s salary, because he has a contract until December of this year, so it would be in their best interest for the Eagles to sign him so as not to have to pay the salary of the player who is disabled.
The azulcrema board will have to make the decision whether or not to go for the 29-year-old Andean center back, because of the hundreds of defensive players who were linked to him in recent months, they could not close any of them due to different factors and the position urgently needs a reinforcement, since it has been pointed out as the weakest position on the team.
The painting of San Nicolás de los Garza had to sacrifice Igor Lichnovsky because they needed to shore up other positions on the team according to the requests of the coaching staff of Robert Dante Siboldiso they did not register him, but because they have not been able to accommodate him in another team, if he does not leave this summer, they will have to continue paying his salary since he has a contract until the end of the year, so Lichnovsky He would leave for the next contest as a free agent.
The South American defender already knows what it’s like to play in Mexico City, since his first step into Mexican soccer was to wear the colors of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, so he could return to the capital.
