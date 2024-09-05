After the departure of Luis Quiñones and the Untrained place in Mexico freed up, the sports vice president of Tigres UANL, Gerardo Torradoassured that they do not rule out the possibility of looking for another reinforcement or even registering the Brazilian center back Samir Caetano.
Currently, the felines have a staff of Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim Pereira, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac like the untrained players in Mexico,
“The markets are open, we have a vacancy for the foreigner position we have, we are open to the possibility, looking for something that could strengthen the needs of the squad”
– Gerardo Torrado.
The auriazul team continues preparing for Matchday 7 of the Apertura 2024 and does not stop working on this FIFA Date, where the novelty is that this Wednesday Samir Caetano has already started taking part in football work.
The Brazilian defender only worked alongside his teammates on the physical side, after having been released after the fourth matchday of the League to make room for his compatriot. Joaquim Pereirasince the idea was to negotiate him to another Aztec soccer team or to his native Brazil.
However, despite the fact that there were some offers and negotiations, none of them came to fruition and it has not been possible to accommodate the player, so there is a possibility that he will be registered again for the tournament.
The next match of the auriazul team will be on Friday, September 13 at 8:05 p.m. from ‘El Volcán’ receiving Atlético San Luis,
